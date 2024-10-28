JMM demands removal of CEO, two IPS officers ahead of J'khand polls

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officials, misusing their official position, put undue pressure on the Giridih administration to release the vehicle, JMM alleged

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 8:55 AM IST
The ruling JMM in Jharkhand has written to the Election Commission demanding the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20.

"Giridih police today intercepted a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu, one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who has filed his nomination from the Barhait assembly constituency, along with some other persons. When asked, the people on board did not reply as to where they were going. So, the police detained the vehicle," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said on Sunday.

"Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officials, misusing their official position, put undue pressure on the Giridih administration to release the vehicle," he alleged.

Bhattacharya claimed that this was a gross violation of the model code of conduct, and urged the EC to investigate the matter.

"Hemant Soren is our star campaigner and his proposer is being influenced to adversely impact the electoral outcome," he alleged.

He also urged the EC to relieve the CEO along with IPS officers Sanjay Anand Lathkar and AV Homkar of their electoral duties to ensure a fair electoral process in Jharkhand.

When contacted, the CEO said a press conference has been convened on Monday on the issue.

The opposition BJP also wrote to the Election Commissioner, demanding strict action against the JMM spokesperson for levelling serious charges against senior officers "without any proof".

The BJP said the JMM should put out the details of the people accompanying Murmu in the car.

"The BJP demands strict action against Bhattacharya for levelling such serious allegations against senior officials without any proof," a statement said.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

