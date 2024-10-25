Ex-J'khand CM Champai Soren files nomination as BJP nominee from Saraikela

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday filed his nomination papers as BJP nominee from Saraikela assembly constituency.

Saraikela is among 43 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase on November 13.

The nomination process for the first phase, which started on October 18, is set to conclude on Friday.

Soren, who joined the BJP on August 30 citing "insult" and "humiliation" at the hands of JMM leaders, claimed that there is a wave in favour of the saffron party in the state.

"There is a wave in favour of the BJP in the Kolhan region as well as entire Jharkhand. The BJP will form the government this time," he said.

The JMM candidate from Saraikela seat, Ganesh Mahli, who recently joined the party after defecting from the BJP, also reached the nomination centre to submit his documents.

The JMM in its fourth list of candidates on Thursday announced the name of Mahli as party nominee for the seat.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases November 13 and November 20 with the counting of votes on November 23.

As many as 433 candidates filed nomination papers for the 43 assembly constituencies in the first phase till Thursday.

The filing of nominations for the second phase began on October 22 and will continue till October 29.