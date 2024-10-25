JMM releases 4th list of candidates, Ganesh Mahli to contest from Seraikela

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, announcing Ganesh Mahli as its nominee for Seraikela seat. Mahli defected from the BJP and joined the JMM on October 22.

Additionally, the party replaced its candidate for Khunti, selecting Ramsurya Munda instead of the previously announced Snehlata Kandulana.

With this, the JMM has now announced candidates for 42 out of the 81 seats, having released three lists earlier for 41 seats.

Out of the 43 seats the JMM had contested in the 2019 elections, it won 30 and came second in five constituencies.

Elections to the 81-member house will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting is scheduled on November 23.

INDIA bloc partners will contest the upcoming assembly polls together, with the Congress and JMM competing for 70 of the 81 seats, while the remaining 11 will be contested by the RJD and Left parties. The RJD had announced candidates for six seats on Tuesday.

In the opposition, the BJP will contest 68 seats, the AJSU Party will field candidates in 10 constituencies, the JD(U) in 2, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) in 1.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI (ML) and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies, which are going to polls on November 13 in the first phase, began on Friday and will continue till October 25.

