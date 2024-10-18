Over 900 centenarians eligible to cast votes in 1st phase of J'khand polls

More than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 43 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand elections on November 13, an official said. The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "A total of 995 voters aged above 100 years, including 462 male voters and 533 female voters, are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of assembly elections in the state on November 13," the official said on Friday.

As per the electoral rolls, Jharkhand has a total of 2.60 crore voters, of whom 1.13 lakh are senior citizens aged above 85 years.

The official said that assured minimum facilities along with accessibility friendly infrastructure like ramps would be ensured at the polling stations for PWDs (persons with disabilities) and senior citizens.

In Jharkhand, all polling stations are located at ground floor and ramps with proper gradient are provided for the convenience of differently abled electors and senior citizens with wheelchairs, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Further, in order to provide targeted and need-based facilitation to differently-abled voters, the commission has directed that all persons with disabilities and senior citizens in an assembly constituency are identified and tagged to their respective polling stations and necessary disability-specific arrangements made for their smooth and convenient voting experience on poll day," the ECI said.

It said that officials have been asked to provide proper transport facility for PwD and senior citizens electors in each and every polling station on the day of the poll.

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand going to polls on November 13 in phase one will begin on Friday and will continue till October 25.

