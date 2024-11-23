Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jharkhand election results: NDA-INDIA locked in a neck-and-neck battle

The vote counting for Jharkhand state elections began on November 23, with the NDA leading on 35 seats, while INDIA closely followed behind with lead on 30 seats

People wait to cast their votes for the first phase of Assembly polls in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
As vote counting began for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged ahead of the INDIA bloc, but only by a whisker. 
 
Going by the early trends at 9 am, the NDA had taken the lead in 35 constituencies, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 30.  Incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren was leading from the Gandey seat as per early trends.  Follow Jharkhand election result LIVE
 

Mixed predictions from exit polls

 
Exit polls had offered contrasting projections ahead of the Jharkhand election results. The Matrize Survey had forecasted a significant victory for the BJP and its allies, estimating they would secure 42 to 47 seats—a potential comeback after their 2019 defeat. In contrast, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, comprising Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was predicted to win 25 to 30 seats.
 
Meanwhile, Axis My India projected a sweeping win for the Hemant Soren-led JMM alliance, suggesting it could secure a commanding majority with 53 seats, leaving the BJP and its partners with just 25 seats. Other parties were expected to win three seats.  Updates on Maharashtra Election Results 2024
 

Reserved seats and their influence

 
Jharkhand’s 81-member Assembly includes 28 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and nine for Scheduled Castes (SCs). These reserved constituencies were instrumental in the JMM’s victory in the 2019 elections and remain a significant factor in 2024. The NDA’s faction includes the AJSU Party, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which are key players in this electoral battle.
 

Credibility of exit polls under scrutiny

 
The reliability of exit polls has come under question following a series of inaccurate predictions, notably in the Lok Sabha and Haryana elections earlier this year. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar voiced strong criticism of exit polls during the October announcement of Maharashtra and Jharkhand election schedules. He condemned the “huge distortions” caused by such forecasts and called for media introspection, particularly over speculative reporting before vote counting begins.
 
Kumar’s remarks highlight growing concerns over the media’s role in shaping public expectations and the potential consequences of misaligned predictions during crucial electoral processes.
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

