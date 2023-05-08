Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

With Karnataka elections just two days away, it remains to be seen whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will defy a four-decade-old trend and script history, or if the Congress will outperform its saffron rival to raise its stakes as a challenger ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.
No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel on May 13.
The Congress is keen to wrest power in order to give the party much-needed elbow room to position itself as the main Opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Like the last two decades, Karnataka will face a three-cornered contest in the May 10 elections, with a direct fight among the Congress, BJP and JD(S) on the cards in most segments.
The BJP, which is vying for overall political dominance, has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the polls. It wants to avoid a 2018-like situation, when it had initially lost out on forming government despite emerging as the single-largest party, and had to depend on defections of Congress and JD(S) MLAs to establish its administration later.
It is also making every effort to make inroads into the Old Mysuru region, where the party has traditionally been weak. The region has 89 seats (including 28 in Bengaluru), and according to leaders, the party fell short of majority (110 in 2008 and 104 in 2018) due to its inability to win as many seats from this region.
Meanwhile, the party has announced 222 candidates for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections. The party needs to cross the halfway mark of 113 in order to form a government in the coastal state.
On April 18, the party also released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming elections.
BJP's manifesto
In its manifesto released on May 1, the BJP said it will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) if it retains power in the coastal state.
The state government, the BJP’s manifesto said, will set up a high-level committee and roll out the UCC according to the committee's recommendations.
The party has also promised half a litre of Nandini milk every day and five kg of millets (Shri Anna) through monthly ration kits to low-income families. These families will also get three free cooking gas cylinders during Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Diwali.
The BJP government will set up Atal Aahara Kendra, or Atal food joints, in each municipal ward in the state, offering healthy food at affordable rates.
Every municipal ward will also have one Namma Clinic (like Mohalla clinic), complete with diagnostic facilities. The party has also promised free annual health check-ups for senior citizens. In addition, it has promised to distribute one million housing sites to the homeless.
The government will roll out a social justice fund, to be named after Onake Obavva, the brave woman of Chitradurga who fought Hyder Ali, the ruler of Mysore kingdom. The fund will chip in a matching deposit of up to Rs 10,000 on five-year fixed deposits made by women from the SC/ST households.
The government will tie up with eminent individuals and institutions for upgrading government schools.
The party also pledged to spend Rs 1,500 crore on developing the Kalyana, Banavasi, Parashurama and Kaveri circuits and the Ganagapura corridor and make the state more attractive for tourism.
The party regime, if re-elected, will constitute a Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 to modernise the grievance redress mechanism.
SWOT analysis of BJP in Karnataka
Strengths
Except in the Old Mysuru region, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state's last three Assembly elections.
The BJP intends to maximise support based on PM Modi's popularity and the party significantly improved its performance in south Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and it hopes to maintain that in the assembly elections as well.
Weaknesses
For the first time, the BJP is heading into the Karnataka Assembly elections without a chief ministerial face, which could destabilise support.
There is also the anti-incumbency factor working against the BJP.
Ex-deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's resignation will hurt the BJP.
There is also an opportunity to capitalise on the party's growing support base in the Old Mysuru region, where the Congress and the JD(S) have historically been strong.
Furthermore, the ruling party has increased quotas in education and government jobs for Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/ST communities, allowing it to broaden its support across caste groups.
To create an emotional connection with right-wing supporters, the BJP has also run a campaign on historical icons and religious figures, erecting statues across the state.
Threats
The Congress's emphasis during campaigns on corruption charges against the BJP government may also pose a threat.
Minorities could also drift away from the party after the OBC quota was scrapped for them.
History of BJP in Karnataka: A timeline
The BJP, which is still in its early stages, ran for 110 seats and won 18 of them in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. It garnered 7.93 per cent of the total votes cast.
In 1985, the BJP suffered a major defeat. Its performance was almost abysmal. The party won only two seats, and its vote share fell to 3.74 per cent.
The Janata Party won the election with 139 seats and 43.89 per cent of the vote. The Congress slipped to second place in terms of both seats won (66 per cent) and vote share (41.10 per cent).
Even in the 1989 Karnataka Assembly election, the BJP's performance was marginal. It won four seats and 3.96 per cent of the votes cast. The Congress came to power after defeating the Janata Dal. It won 178 seats, getting 43.76 per cent of the votes.
BJP won 40 seats, vaulting the Congress to third place for the first time. It also broke the 10 per cent vote share barrier for the first time, receiving 16.99 per cent of the votes. The Janata Dal, with 115 seats and 33.54 per cent of the votes, formed the government in Karnataka.
As part of the NDA, the BJP contested the Karnataka Assembly election in 1999 with the JD (U). While the BJP won 44 seats and received 20.69 per cent of the vote, it was the first time it received more than 20 per cent of the vote.
The JD(U) won 18 seats and finished third, while the Janata Dal (Secular), led by Deve Gowda, won only 10 seats. The Congress won 132 seats and formed the government.
The BJP won 79 seats in the 2004 Karnataka Assembly election, becoming the single-largest party. However, it could not form a government due to insufficient numbers.
The Congress, with 65 members, and the JD(S), with 58 members, formed a coalition government led by Congress chief minister Dharam Singh.
JD(S) withdrew its support for the government in early 2006 and formed an alliance with the BJP. HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) succeeded Deve Gowda as chief minister.
According to the agreement, Kumaraswamy would be the CM for the first 20 months, followed by BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP for the remaining 20 months.
However, the BJP-JD(S) alliance fell apart in October 2007 when Kumaraswamy broke the agreement and refused to allow Yeddyurappa to become chief minister.
President's Rule was imposed, and elections were held.
After taking power for the first time in Karnataka in 2008, the BJP's slow and steady march came to an end. It won 110 seats, falling short by only three MLAs. It did, however, form a government with the support of six independents.
This was also the first time the BJP came to power without forming an alliance with any other party in any southern state.
Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Karnataka's chief minister. However, he was forced to resign in 2011 after the Karnataka Lokayukta indicted him in an illegal iron ore export scam.
Yeddyurappa was replaced as chief minister by DV Sadananda Gowda. He, too, resigned in 2012 and was succeeded by Jagadish Shettar until the 2013 Assembly election.
BJP lost 72 seats as compared with the 1998 Assembly election to settle at 40. The party ran for 222 of the 224 seats, garnering 17.86 per cent of the vote.
With 121 seats, the Congress won a clear majority. Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Karnataka's new chief minister.
The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, with 104 seats. Congress won 78 seats, and the JDS won 37 seats. JDS agreed to support the Congress party in forming a coalition government, with HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS being sworn in as the chief minister.
However, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government lasted 14 months before 16 of their legislators resigned and two independent MLAs switched their support to the BJP, reducing the house majority to 105. With the ruling coalition left with the support of 101 MLAs and the opposition BJP with 107, Kumarasamy lost the trust vote and resigned. BS Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, 2019.
Almost two years later, Basavaraj Bommai took over as the new chief minister of Karnataka.
The outgoing chief minister, Yediyurappa, clarified that he was not pressured into resigning and that he made the decision so that someone else could take over after the completion of two years of his government.
Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies
Shiggaon – Basavaraj Bommai
Nippani – Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle
Chikkodi – Sadalga – Ramesh Katti
Athani – Mahesh Kumathalli
Kagwad – Shrimant Balasaheb Patil
Kudachi (SC) – P Rajeev
Raybag (SC) – Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole
Hukkeri – Nikhil Katti
Arabhavi – Balachandra Jarakiholi
Gokak – Ramesh Jarakiholi
Yemkanmardi (ST) – Basavaraj Hundri
Belgaum Uttar – Dr Ravi Patil
Belgaum Dakshin – Abhay Patil
Belgaum Rural – Nagesh Mannolkar
Khanapur – Vittal Halagekar
Kittur – Mahantesh Doddagoudar
Bailhongal – Jagdish Channappa Metgud
Saundatti Yellamma – Ratna Vishwanath Mamani
Ramdurg – Chikka Revanna
Mudhol (SC) – Govind Karjol
Terdal – Siddu Savadi
Jamkhandi – Jagadish Gudagunti
Bilgi – Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani
Badami – Shantha Gowda Patil
Bagalkot – Veerabhadrayya Charantimath
Hungund – Doddanagouda G Patil
Muddebihal – AS Patil Nadahalli
Babaleshwar – Vijugouda S Patil
Bijapur City – BR Patil (Yatnal)
Sindgi – Ramesh Bhusanur
Afzalpur – Malikaiah Guttedar
Jewargi – Shivanagoudapatil Raddevadagi
Shorapur (ST) – Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda)
Shahapur – Ameenreddy Yalagi
Yadgir – Venkatareddy Mudnal
Chittapur (SC) – Manikanta Rathod
Chincholi (SC) – Dr Avinash Jadhav
Gulbarga Rural (SC) – Basavaraj Mattimod
Gulbarga Dakshin – Dattatraya Patil Revoor
Gulbarga Uttar – Chandrakant Patil
Aland – Subhash Guttedar
Basavakalyan – Sharanu Salagar
Humnabad – Siddu Patil
Bidar South – Dr Shailendra Beldale
Aurad (SC) – Prabhu Chavan
Raichur Rural (ST) – Tipparaju Havaldar
Raichur – Dr Shivaraj Patil
Devedurga (ST) – K Shivanagouda Nayak
Lingsugur (SC) – Manappa D Vajjal
Sindhanur – K Kariyappa
Maski (ST) – Pratapgouda Patil
Kushtagi – Doddanagouda Patil
Kanakagiri (SC) – Basavaraj Dadesaguru
Yelburga – Halappa Basappa Achar
Shirahatti (SC) – Dr Chandru Lamani
Gadag – Anil Menasinakai
Nargund – CC Patil
Navalgund – Shankar Patil Munenakoppa
Kundgol – MR Patil
Dharwad – Amrut Ayyappa Desai
Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) – Arvind Bellad
Hubli-Dharwad-West – Dr Kranti Kiran
Haliyal – Sunil Hegde
Karwar – Rupali Santosh Nayak
Kumta – Dinakar Shetty
Bhatkal – Sunil Baliya Nayak
Sirsi – Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
Yellapur – Shivaram Hebbar
Byadgi – Virupakshappa Ballari
Hirekerur – BC Patil
Ranibennur – Arun Kumar Pujar
Hadagalli (SC) – Krishna Naik
Vijayanagara – Siddharth Singh
Kampli (ST) – TH Suresh Babu
Siruguppa (ST) – MS Somalingappa
Bellary (ST) – B Sriramulu
Bellary City – Gali Somashekhara Reddy
Sandur (ST) – Shilpa Raghavendra
Kudligi (ST) – Lokesh V Nayaka
Molakalmuru (ST) – S Thippeswamy
Challakere (ST) – Anilkumar
Chitradurga – GH Thippareddy
Hiriyur – K Poornima Srinivas
Hosadurga – S Lingamurthy
Holalkere (SC) – M Chandrappa
Jagalur (ST) – SV Ramachandra
Harihar – BP Harish
Honnali – MP Renukacharya
Shimoga Rural (SC) – Ashok Nayak
Bhadravati – Mangoti Rudresh
Tirthahalli – Araga Jnanendra
Shikaripur – BY Vijayendra
Sorab – Kumar Bangarappa
Sagar – Haratalu H Halappa
Kundapura – Kiran Kumar Kodgi
Udupi – Yashpal Suvarna
Kapu – Gurme Suresh Shetty
Karkal – V Sunil Kumar
Sringeri – DN Jeevaraj
Chikmagalur – CT Ravi
Tarikere – DS Suresh
Kadur – KS Prakash
Chikkanayakanahalli – JC Madhuswamy
Tiptur – BC Nagesh
Turuvekere – Masala Jayaram
Kunigal – D Krishna Kumar
Tumkur City – GB Jyothi Ganesh
Tumkur Rural – B Suresh Gowda
Koratagere (SC) – Anil Kumar, Retd IAS
Sira – Dr Rajesh Gowda
Pavagada (SC) – Krishna Nayak
Madhugiri – LC Nagaraj
Gauribidanur – Dr Shashidhar
Bagepalli – C Muniraju
Chikkaballapur – Dr K Sudhakar
Chintamani – Venu Gopal
Srinivaspur – Gunjuru Srinivas Reddy
Mulbagal (SC) – Shigehalli Sundar
Bangarapet (SC) – M Narayanswamy
Kolar – Varthur Prakash
Malur – KS Manjunath Gowda
Yelahanka – SR Vishwanath
KR Pura – BA Basavaraj
Byatarayanapura – Thammesh Gowda
Yeshvanthapura – ST Somashekar
Rajarajeshwarinagar – Munirathna Naidu
Dasarahalli – S Muniraju
Mahalakshmi Layout – K Gopalaiah
Malleshwaram – CN Ashwathnarayana
Pulakeshinagar (SC) – Murali
Sarvagnanagar – Padmanabha Reddy
CV Raman Nagar (SC) – S Raghu
Shivajinagar – N Chandra
Shanti Nagar – Shiva Kumar
Gandhi Nagar – AR Sapthagiri Gowda
Rajaji Nagar – S Suresh Kumar
Vijay Nagar – H Raveendra
Chamrajpet – Bhaskar Rao, IPS
Chickpet – Uday Garudachar
Basavanagudi – Ravisubramanya
Padmanaba Nagar – R Ashoka
BTM Layout – Sridhar Reddy
Jayanagar – CK Ramamurthy Shri Sathish Reddy
Bommanahalli – Sathish Reddy
Bangalore South – M Krishnappa
Anekal (SC) – Hullalli Srinivas
Hosakote – MTB Nagraj
Devanahalli (SC) – Pilla Munishamappa
Doddaballapur – Dhiraj Muniraju
Nelamangala (SC) – Sapthagiri Naik
Magadi – Prasad Gowda
Ramanagaram – Goutham Gowda
Kanakapura – R Ashok
Channapatna – CP Yogeshwar
Malavalli (SC) – Muniraju
Maddur – SP Swamy
Melukote – Dr Indresh Kumar
Mandya – Ashok Jayaram
Shrirangapattana – Indavalu Sachidananda
Nagamangala – Sudha Shivaram
Krishnarajpet – Dr KC Narayanagowda
Belur – Hullalli K Suresh
Hassan – J Preetham Gowda
Holenarasipur – Devaraje Gowda
Arkalgud – Yoga Ramesh
Sakleshpur (SC) – Cement Manju
Belthangady – Harish Poonja
Moodabidri – Umanath Kotian
Mangalore City North – Y Bharat Shetty
Mangalore City South – Vedavyas Kamath
Mangalore – Sathish Kumpala
Bantval – Rajesh Naik
Puttur – Asha Thimmappa
Sullia (SC) – Bhagirathi Murulya
Madikeri – M P Appachu Ranjan
Virajpet – K G Bopaiah
Piriyapatna – CH Vijayashankar
Krishnarajanagara – Venkatesh Hosalli
Hunsur – Devarahalli Somashekhar
Nanjangud (SC) – B Harshavardhan
Chamundeshwari – Kaveesh Gowda
Chamaraja – L Nagendra
Narasimharaja – Sandesh Swami
Varuna – V Somanna
T Narasipur (SC) – Dr Revanna
Hanur – Dr Preetham Nagappa
Kollegal (SC) – N Mahesh
Chamarajanagar – V Somanna
Gundlupet – CS Niranjan Kumar
Devar Hippargi – Somanagouda Patil (Sasanur)
Basavana Bagevadi – SK Bellubbi
Indi – Kasagouda Biradar
Gurmitkal – Kum Lalitha Anapur
Bidar – Eshwar Singh Thakur
Bhalki – Prakash Khandre
Gangawati – Paranna Munavalli
Kalghatgi – Nagaraj Chabbi
Hangal – Shivaraj Sajjanar
Haveri (SC) – Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar
Harapanahalli – Karunakara Reddy
Davanagere North – Lokikere Nagaraj
Davanagere South – Ajay Kumar
Mayakonda (SC) – Basavaraja Naik
Channagiri – Shiv Kumar
Byndoor – Gururaj Gantihole
Mudigere (SC) – Deepak Doddalah
Gubbi – SD Dileep Kumar
Sidlaghatta – Ramachandra Gowda
Kolar Gold Field (SC) – Ashwini Sampangi
Shravanabelagola- Chidananda
Arsikere – GV Basavaraju
Heggadadevankote (ST) – Krishna Naik
Nagthan (SC) – Sanjeev Aihole
Sedam – Rajkumar Patil
Koppal – Manjula Amaresh
Ron – Kalakappa Bandi
Hubli-Dharwad-Central – Mahesh Tenginakai
Hagaribommanahalli (SC) – B Ramanna
Hebbal – Katta Jagadish
Govindraj Nagar – Umesh Shetty
Mahadevapura (SC) – Manjula Aravind Limbavali