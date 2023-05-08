Karnataka polls 2023: All you need to know about regional powerhouse JDS



In 2018, JDS won 37 seats in an assembly of 224 as BJP fell short of the majority by nine seats. With the prospects of a hung assembly, JDS was in a position to dictate terms in power-sharing. Leveraging its advantage, JDS formed a government with the Congress keeping key ministries to itself. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son, H D Kumaraswamy became the chief minister of the state. With the Assembly election knocking on the doors in Karnataka, the three major parties of the state -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) -- are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to secure a win. While a straight fight is expected between the BJP and the Congress, JDS can play the role of kingmaker yet again, as it did in the 2018 Assembly elections.



JDS has been able to maintain its vote share of around 20 per cent in the assembly, which brings it nearly 40 seats. This has resulted in a hung verdict twice, once in 2004 and again in 2018. However, the coalition ended in 15 months as some MLAs of the JDS left the party to join the BJP.

Plans for 2023

JDS has fielded 211 candidates in the state. Out of this, 207 will contest the elections as two withdrew their candidature and the nomination forms of another two were rejected by the Election Commission. The party is supporting a total of six candidates, three each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Republican Party of India.

History and geography of JDS' politics

JDS is a regional party that has its presence in Karnataka and Kerala. Formed in 1999, JDS originated from the Janata Party, which was founded in 1977. Janata Party was a coalition of several parties that came together to oppose the INC at national level after the Emergency was lifted.



An alliance known as United Front was able to form a short-lived government under the prime ministership of HD Deve Gowda from June 1996 to April 1997. Earlier, in 1988, the Janata Party and other smaller parties came together to stitch a coalition called Janata Dal (JD) which was part of a fresh opposition to the Congress.



The remaining faction came to be known as Janata Dal (United), or JDU. Under the leadership of Sharad Yadav, JDU became a part of the NDA. JDS decided to not join any of the major parties, BJP or Congress. In 1999, Janata Dal formed an alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which forced JDS to part its ways with Janata Dal. It was at this point that HD Deve Gowda formed a new party called Janata Dal (Secular).

JDS' electoral performance in Karnataka Assembly

In its early days, JDS did not see much success in the Karnataka Assembly. It could win only 10 seats with a meagre vote share of 10.42 per cent in the 1999 assembly elections. However, its performance improved in 2004 state elections as it was able to win 58 assembly seats, almost doubling its vote share.



JDS' primary support base Since then, JDS has been able to maintain a vote share of around 20 per cent in the Karnataka Assembly. Given its significant vote share, JDS holds a crucial say in power-sharing.



JDS' political presence JDS draws special support from Vokkaligas, the members of the land-owning and farming community in southern Karnataka. Notably, Vokkaligas constitute about 15 per cent of Karnataka's total population and act as a significant support base for the party.



Apart from this, JDS also has a small presence in the Lok Sabha. It contested on 25 seats and won two in the 2014 General Elections. Apart from maintaining a substantial presence in Karnataka, JDS also has a small presence in Kerala. JDS operates in coalition with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. LDF was able to secure three and five seats in the Kerala Assembly in 2001 and 2006 respectively.



Its vote share in Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies has consistently declined since 2004 when it used to be around 20 per cent. In the 2019 general elections, its vote share was down to 9.67 per cent. In the 2019 General Election, JDS contested eight and won only one seat in the lower house of the parliament.

Poll promises

Led by HD Kumaraswamy, JDS organised a 99-day long campaign called 'Pancharatna Yatra' in which it introduced five programmes. If voted to power, the party has promised economic assistance to farmers and women self-help groups. It also promised to improve the quality of education in the state by making the government schools at par with private schools.



Prominent faces in the JDS Additionally, the party also announced a support of Rs 10,000 per acre of land up to 10 acres. This will be done under 'Raitha Bandhu' programme, the party said.

HD Deve Gowda

The founder of the Janata Dal (Secular) party, former prime minister of India, HD Deve Gowda is a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka. He is the national president of the JDS. Earlier, he served as the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.



HD Kumaraswamy He was elected as Member of Parliament from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. He represented Hassan four times. He lost his Lok Sabha election in 2019 which he fought from Tumkuru constituency.



He started his career in politics by winning the Kanakapura Lok Sabha constituency in the 1996 general elections. Since then, with victories and defeats to his credit, he saw ups and downs in his career. He served as Chief Minister of Karnataka from February 2006 to October 2007. Deve Gowda's son, Kumaraswamy has served as the 12th Chief Minister of Karnataka from May 2018 to July 2019. He resigned from the CM post in 2019 after members of his party left to join BJP and Kumaraswamy lost the trust motion.



CM Ibrahim

He is the sitting president of Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka. Earlier, he was with the Congress.

HD Revanna

He is the son of the former Prime Minister and JDS chief, HD Deve Gowda. He is the elder brother of Karnataka's ex-CM, HD Kumaraswamy. Ravanna is a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state of Karnataka.



Prajwal Revanna Representing Holenarasipur seat in the state, Revanna is the sitting MLA from the constituency.





List of JDS candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Grandson of HD Deve Gowda and son of HD Revanna, Prajwal Revanna is the sitting member of the 17th Lok Sabha from Hassan Constituency. Born in 1990, he is also the third youngest member of parliament in the country.