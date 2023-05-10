Karnataka election 2023 exit polls predict tight contest between Cong, BJP

Chanakya from News 24 Today predicted that the Congress would win a majority with 120 seats, compared to the BJP's 92 and the JD(S)'s 12.



The ABP News-C Voter exit polls predicted that the Congress would win 100–112 seats, the BJP would win 83–95, and the JD(S) would win 21–29.



The Republic TV–P MARQ predicted that the Congress would win 94–108 seats, the BJP would win 85–100, and the JD(S) would win 24-32.

In the 224-member assembly, India Today-Axis My India projected a strong majority for the Congress with 122-140 members and assigned the BJP 62-80 seats. It awarded the JD (S), the third main contender in the contest, 20–25 seats.