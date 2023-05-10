During elections in Karnataka, all political parties are usually seen running to mutts. Mutts are religious institutions like the Deras in Punjab and have a large following. These mutts can also sway a big chunk of votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, shows the report.

The citizens of the Southern state of Karnataka will line up in queues on Wednesday to cast their votes for the assembly elections. Ahead of the elections, all three major political parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular) intensified their attacks on each other and announced freebies (free gas cylinders, affordable housing, and food grains) to woo the voters.