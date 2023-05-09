Home / India News / LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Stoking a controversy, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel claimed that "tolerant Muslims can be counted on fingers" and it too "was a tactic to lead a public life wearing a mask" as it leads to vice-president, governor or vice-chancellor posts. But the real face of such "so-called intellectuals" from the community gets revealed after they complete their term in office or retire, he alleged.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said public statements should not be made in a sub-judice matter, after the court was informed that the Union Home Minister had made statements in connection with Muslim reservation in Karnataka. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the petitioners, cited before a bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Supreme Court will hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film "The Kerala Story". Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.
 
Read More

Key Event

3:01 PM May 23

Shraddha Walkar case: Aftab Poonawala charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday framed murder charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala for killing Shraddha Walkar and causing the disappearance of evidence.

Meanwhile, the accused has denied the charges and claimed a trial in the matter.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022. Her body parts were thrown into the jungle of the Chhatarpur Pahadi area in the national capital and was arrested in November 2022.

2:43 PM May 23

Kerala HC suo motu takes up Tanur boat tragedy case

Expressing grave concern over the Tanur boat tragedy which claimed 22 lives, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday suo motu took up the issue and decided to move forward.

On Sunday evening, a pleasure boat at a local tourist destination at Tanur in Malappuram, carrying around 40 people, capsized leaving 22 dead and 10 others injured.

One of the reasons why the vacation bench of the court decided to take it up was there appears to be a serious lapse on the part of the authorities, who failed to make the mandatory checks, with regards to the safety and security of the passengers.

2:03 PM May 23

The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public: NCP leader Awhad

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public.

They have not only tarnished the image of Kerala but have also insulted the women of the state, Awhad said.

1:36 PM May 23

Muslims wear mask of tolerance to get vice-prez, governor posts: Union minister S P Singh Baghel

Stoking a controversy, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel claimed that "tolerant Muslims can be counted on fingers" and it too "was a tactic to lead a public life wearing a mask" as it leads to vice-president, governor or vice-chancellor posts.

But the real face of such "so-called intellectuals" from the community gets revealed after they complete their term in office or retire, he alleged.

1:25 PM May 23

PM Modi in Rajasthan on Wednesday, to launch projects worth Rs 5,500 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a statement said.

A BJP spokesperson in Jaipur said that the prime minister will also address a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district.

1:07 PM May 23

Rabindranath Tagore's thoughts on justice, equality shaped India's worldview: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary and said that "his thoughts on justice and equality shaped India's worldview while his timeless works provided the intellectual foundation for the freedom movement".

Shah took to Twitter to express his views before offering tribute at the statue of Gurudev Tagore in Kolkata's Thakurbari Jorasanko area this morning.

"My tribute to Gurudev Tagore on his birth anniversary. His thoughts on justice and equality shaped India's worldview while his timeless works provided the intellectual foundation for the freedom movement. He remains a visionary poet and beacon of light for us," said Shah.

12:43 PM May 23

India taking various measures to encourage energy transition: BEE DG Abhay Bakre

As part of its net zero commitments, India is taking various measures to encourage energy transition for industries in the domestic market as well as at the global level, a senior government official has said.

Abhay Bakre, Director General (DG) of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), further said that various forward-looking measures are slated to be discussed at the upcoming meets of the Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG).

BEE, under the ministry of power, promotes the use of energy-efficient processes, equipment, devices and systems. It takes various steps to encourage preferential treatment for the use of energy-efficient equipment or appliances.

11:56 AM May 23

Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea became a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

"The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 0530 IST today, the 9th May 2023. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region," an official statement said.

IMD further mentioned that it might intensify into cyclonic storm Mocha by May 10.

11:32 AM May 23

Incomplete bridge crashes on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor

A portion of an under-construction bridge coming up on the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway in the Ghoti area of Nashik area has crashed, officials said here on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the bridge, which will connect Gangadwadi and Belgaon-Tarhale in the Igatpuri taluka, was being constructed with cranes when it suddenly collapsed around 7.30 p.m on Monday.

There are no casualties in the incident, the work has been stopped, the causes are being checked and the crash site vicinity has been cordoned off, said the official of Ghoti Police Station, declining to be quoted.

11:03 AM May 23

Snowfall in Himachal: Tourists rescued, stranded vehicles moved to safer areas

Five tourists from Delhi trapped in heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti were rescued, while over 500 vehicles stranded between Atal Tunnel Rohtang and Dhundi in Himachal Pradesh have been moved to safer places, police said on Tuesday.

The vehicles started skidding on the road on Monday following heavy snowfall. The Kullu district police supervised the rescue operation on Monday night as temperatures dropped significantly.

The commuters were advised not to apply brakes and asked to move at a snail's pace in first gear to avoid skidding, Deputy Superintendent of Police K D Sharma, who supervised the rescue operation on Monday night, said.

10:55 AM May 23

Fire breaks out in Kerala Secretariat complex

A fire broke out at the 'North Sandwich Block' of the Secretariat complex here Tuesday morning.

The fire erupted near the office of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, located on the third floor, Cantonement police here said.

"The blaze started in the AC unit in the area and an electrical short circuit was suspected as the reason," a senior officer told PTI.

10:37 AM May 23

Popular Front of India case: NIA raids six places in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at six places in four districts of Tamil Nadu in its ongoing probe against banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The searches are underway in Madurai, Chennai, Dindigul and Theni districts, sources said.

Multiple teams of the NIA conducted these searches at the residential and other premises of the suspects in the case in close coordination with Tamil Nadu Police. The NIA registered the case on September 19 last year.

10:37 AM May 23

Madhya Pradesh: 15 people dead, 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone

15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Rescue operation underway, said Dharam Veer Singh, SP Khargone.

Madhya Pradesh government announces immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in Khargone bus accident.

10:08 AM May 23

India logs 1,331 new Covid-19 cases , active infections dip to 22,742

India has recorded 1,331 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

9:36 AM May 23

PM Modi pays tributes to Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary, lauding him as a stalwart of the Independence movement.

"He was also at the forefront of several efforts aimed at furthering education and social empowerment. His ideals influenced several people including Mahatma Gandhi," Modi tweeted.

Moderate and progressive, Gokhale was born in Maharashtra in 1866.

9:35 AM May 23

Fire breaks out at Army Base hospital Delhi, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at an Army Base hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area, fire officials said on Tuesday.

As per fire officials, the fire broke out at around 3.50 am.

A "massive fire broke out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area," officials added.

"Medical equipment was damaged in the fire," they said adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

 

9:35 AM May 23

PM Modi pays tributes to Tagore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, saying he left an indelible mark on several areas.
 
He said, "On the occasion of his Jayanti, my tributes to Gurudev Tagore. From art to music and from education to literature, he has left an indelible mark across several areas. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision for a prosperous, progressive and enlightened India."
 
Tagore, a poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, painter and reformer, is also the first Asian Nobel laureate.

9:33 AM May 23

National Security Guard team reaches at Amritsar twin blast site

9:31 AM May 23

518 stranded people evacuated from violence-hit areas of Manipur

Under the initiative of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), KSO, Churachandpur District Administration and 9 sector Assam Rifles evacuated 518 stranded people including medical students and shifted them to Imphal on Monday.

As violence gripped several parts of Manipur, security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldeep Singh said on Sunday that tension continued to prevail in some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh.

"The current situation in Manipur has improved quite a lot. Today curfew was also relaxed. Some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh are still under tension. Peace meetings were held. Till now, 134 arms have been recovered out of the looted arms," Singh told ANI.

9:26 AM May 23

Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari

The Allahabad High Court has directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to tighten security arrangements in jail and while gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is produced in court.

The court also stated that the media should be banned from interviewing the undertrial prisoner.

The direction assumes significance in light of the killing of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, in full media glare, while being brought for a medical check-up in Prayagraj.

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiAmit ShahKarnataka pollsGoaBJPCongressAAPPoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaSupreme Court

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story