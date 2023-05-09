Catch live updates from across the globe here
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said public statements should not be made in a sub-judice matter, after the court was informed that the Union Home Minister had made statements in connection with Muslim reservation in Karnataka. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the petitioners, cited before a bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Supreme Court will hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film "The Kerala Story". Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.
First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:13 AM IST