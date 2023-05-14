Home / Elections / Karnataka Elections / If Opposition parties do not unite now, people will not forgive: Adhir

A day after results of the Karnataka polls, Cong MP Adhir urged the opposition to unite stating that if the opposition does not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive them

May 14 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
A day after the results of the Karnataka polls, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged the opposition to unite stating that if the opposition does not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive them.

While talking to ANI, he said "We are saying from the beginning that if the Opposition is united then BJP can't remain in power. After the Karnataka polls, a wave has started across the country and people are saying that the days of PM Modi and BJP are ending."

"If the Opposition will not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive us," added Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

He also said that vote of the public is not always fixed for one party like a fixed deposit rather it changes according to time.

According to him, the whole country is celebrating the victory of Congress in the Karnataka polls and Rahul Gandhi's led Bharat Jodo Yatra was loved by the people. He also highlighted the Congress party as a symbol of truth.

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections concluded on Saturday, Congress got a thumping majority by winning 136 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 136 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead.

The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election.

BJP managed to win 65 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for the 224-member state assembly and saw a record polling of 72.68 per cent. A party needs 113 seats to get the majority.

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

