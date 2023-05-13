Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 1:30 pm

The counting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. It is a three-sided battle between the Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular).

The counting began at 8 am on Saturday.

According to the trends at 1:30 pm, Congress is leading the race, with the BJP in second place. The JD(S) is in a distant third place.

Karnataka elections 2023 results: Tally at 1:30 pm

Party Seats Indian National Congress 134 Bharataiya Janata Party 64 Janata Dal (Secular) 22 Others 4

Karnataka elections 2023 results: Here's how key candidates are performing

Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) from Shiggaon - Leading

Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (BJP) from Shikarupura- Leading

Preetham Gowda (BJP) from Hassan- Trailing

Jagadish Shettar (INC) from Hubli- Trailing

DK Shivakumar (INC) from Kanakapura- Leading

Siddaramaiah (INC) from Varuna- Leading

Priyank Kharge (INC) from Chittapur- Leading

UT Khader Fareed (INC) from Mangalore- Leading

HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Channapatna- Leading

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Ramanagaram- Trailing

Karnataka elections 2023: How many seats does a party need to form government in the state?

In order to come to power in Karnataka, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats. The total seats in the state are 224.

In the 2018 elections, BJP won 104 seats, and Congress won 79 seats. JD(S) secured 37 seats.

The government was formed by a coalition of Congress and JD(S), with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, later BJP formed the government and toppled the coalition. BS Yediyurappa was made the CM of the state. In 2021, however, Basavraj Bommai replaced Yediyurappa to lead the state.

