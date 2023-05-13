Refresh

Karnataka Elections Live Result

Party20182023 Wins + LeadsGains/Losses
INC 8012343
BJP 10469-35
JD(S) 3725-12
OTHS 374
224 / 224 Majority : 113
INC 123
BJP 69
JD(S) 25
OTHS 7
Source : TVLast Updated: 12:16 PM
Karnataka elections 2023: Here are the trends from key seats in the state

Karnataka election results 2023: Trends suggest that the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading the race to form the government in the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Karnataka elections 2023: Here are the trends from key seats in the state

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
The counting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. Trends suggest that the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading the race to form the government in the state. It currently leads in 114 out of 224 seats. To form a government, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats. 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the second place, leading in 79 seats. Janata Dal (Secular) is at a distant third position leading in 26 seats. 

Karnataka election results 2023: Check status of key seats in the state here


Seat Key Candidate Status
Hubli-Dharwad-Central Jagadish Shettar (INC) Trailing
Gokak Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao (BJP) Leading
Chittapur Priyank Kharge (INC) Leading
Varuna Siddaramaiah (INC) Leading
Kanakapura DK Shivakumar (INC) Leading
Shikaripura Vijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP) Leading
Chikmagalur CT Ravi (BJP) Trailing
Chikkaballapur K Sudhakar (BJP)  Trailing
Shiggaon Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)  Leading
Athani Laxman Savadi (INC) Leading
Bellary  B Sreeramulu (BJP) Trailing
Bellary City Nara Bharath Reddy (INC) Leading

Out of these, Basavaraj Bommai is the current chief minister of the state. Vijayendra Yadiyurappa, CT Ravi and B Sreeramulu are the cabinet ministers. 

Jagadeesh Shettar and Laxman Savadi defected from the BJP and moved to INC just weeks before the elections. 

First Published: May 13 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

