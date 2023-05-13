Karnataka elections 2023: Here are the trends from key seats in the state

|Seat
|Key Candidate
|Status
|Hubli-Dharwad-Central
|Jagadish Shettar (INC)
|Trailing
|Gokak
|Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao (BJP)
|Leading
|Chittapur
|Priyank Kharge (INC)
|Leading
|Varuna
|Siddaramaiah (INC)
|Leading
|Kanakapura
|DK Shivakumar (INC)
|Leading
|Shikaripura
|Vijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP)
|Leading
|Chikmagalur
|CT Ravi (BJP)
|Trailing
|Chikkaballapur
|K Sudhakar (BJP)
|Trailing
|Shiggaon
|Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)
|Leading
|Athani
|Laxman Savadi (INC)
|Leading
|Bellary
|B Sreeramulu (BJP)
|Trailing
|Bellary City
|Nara Bharath Reddy (INC)
|Leading
Out of these, Basavaraj Bommai is the current chief minister of the state. Vijayendra Yadiyurappa, CT Ravi and B Sreeramulu are the cabinet ministers.
Jagadeesh Shettar and Laxman Savadi defected from the BJP and moved to INC just weeks before the elections.