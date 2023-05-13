Karnataka Results LIVE: Cong leads in 85 seats, BJP in 62, shows ECI data

Refresh

Karnataka Elections Live Result

Party20182023 Wins + LeadsGains/Losses
BJP 10480-24
INC 8011535
JD(S) 3724-13
OTHS 352
224 / 224 Majority : 113
BJP 80
INC 115
JD(S) 24
OTHS 5
Last Updated: 9:42 AM
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka registered a "record" turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
According to the ECI data, Congress is leading on 85 seats, BJP on 62 seats while the JDS leads on 18 seats. Independent leads on two seats. 

The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S) underway. Political parties await with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung assembly.
Key Event

9:17 AM May 23

9:11 AM May 23

8:47 AM May 23

8:32 AM May 23

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Poll results to decide fate of top leaders

8:15 AM May 23

Karnataka poll results 2023: Congress, BJP ready with post-verdict strategies

7:01 AM May 23

Karnataka Poll Results 2023: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru from 6 am; sale of alcohol banned

6:46 AM May 23

Karnataka Polls Result 2023: Congress, BJP vying to contact winnable independent candidates

6:44 AM May 23

Karnataka Polls Results 2023: BJP confident of winning, Congress says results will open Delhi's door in 2024

9:48 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Shimla's Jakhu temple

9:43 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 Live Updates: Divisive campaign of PM Modi did not work, says Pawan Khera

9:38 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress workers celebrate at AICC HQ in New Delhi

9:34 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023: Shettar trails from Hubli seat; Minister CN Ashwath Narayan leads from Maleshwaram

Karnataka Election Results: Congress leader Jagadish Shettar trailing from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central seat while state minister CN Ashwath Narayan leading from Maleshwaram.

9:33 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 Live Updates: Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura constituency, BJP's R Ashoka trailing

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura Assembly constituency, BJP's R Ashoka trailing, according to EC

9:26 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 Live Updates: Snake enters BJP camp office; rescued

9:25 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress' Laxman Savadi leading from Athani constituency

Congress' Laxman Savadi leading from Athani constituency, showed ECI data

9:24 AM May 23

9:21 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Primary agenda is good governance, says BJP leader

9:17 AM May 23

Congress asks all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today as the counting of votes in Assembly elections continue; Congress leading in 38 seats

9:11 AM May 23

9:04 AM May 23

Congress is ahead in 6 seats while BJP is ahead in 5 seats as of 9 am: EC

9:03 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 LIVE: Congress' lead over BJP widens

Congress leading in 113 seats in early trends of TV report, BJP on 80

8:58 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 LIVE: Seems like a neck-to-neck fight but we will form the govt, says BJP spokesperson

8:56 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP, Congress leading on 2 seats each, EC data shows

BJP leads in Bhatkal and Bengaluru South; Congress leading in Chamarajanagar and Chamrajpet Assembly constituencies, in initial trends as per Election Commission

8:50 AM May 23

Karnataka Results 2023 Live Updates: Siddaramaiah leads in Varuna, Shettar from Hubali

Siddaramaiah leads in Varuna, Jagadish Shettarfrom Hubali, according to TV reports  

Kumaraswamy trails 

8:47 AM May 23

In very early leads, Congress is ahead in 103 seats, the BJP in 77 seats and the JDS remains at 17 seats.

8:46 AM May 23

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress touches 100-mark lead in very early trends

Congress leads in 102 seats, BJP 77, JDS 18

8:40 AM May 23

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Celebrations underway at national headquarters of Congress in New Delhi

8:38 AM May 23

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress consolidates lead in Karnataka

According to the TV report, Congress has consolidated a lead in Karnataka in the early trend. 

Congress leads on 81 seat, BJP on 66. JDS in 17 seats, the TV report shows. 

Topics :Karnataka pollsKarnataka electionsBJPJanata Dal (Secular)CongressPoliticsKarnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 13 2023 | 6:39 AM IST

