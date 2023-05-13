Karnataka Results LIVE: Cong leads in 85 seats, BJP in 62, shows ECI data

According to the ECI data, Congress is leading on 85 seats, BJP on 62 seats while the JDS leads on 18 seats. Independent leads on two seats.



The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S) underway. Political parties await with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung assembly.

The authorities have clamped curfew orders in the capital city Bengaluru and communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district to avoid untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation. The election results are crucial for the two national parties - BJP and Congress - as well as for the state party JD(S).













Most pollsters have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while also indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state. With most exit polls predicting a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, leaders of the two parties seem "jittery" over the outcome, while the JD(S) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation., The State registered a "record" turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10, to elect representatives to the 224 member Assembly., Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the State, especially in and around the counting centres, to avoid any untoward incidents, official sources said., The counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the Karnataka Elections Results 2023 is likely to emerge by mid-day., The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday.