Karnataka Results LIVE: Cong leads in 85 seats, BJP in 62, shows ECI data

|Party
|2018
|2023 Wins + Leads
|Gains/Losses
|BJP
|104
|80
|-24
|INC
|80
|115
|35
|JD(S)
|37
|24
|-13
|OTHS
|3
|5
|2
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka registered a "record" turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10
The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S) underway. Political parties await with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung assembly.
The authorities have clamped curfew orders in the capital city Bengaluru and communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district to avoid untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation. The election results are crucial for the two national parties - BJP and Congress - as well as for the state party JD(S).
First Published: May 13 2023 | 6:39 AM IST