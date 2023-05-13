Karnataka elects the highest number of women MLAs since 1962



Of the women who won this time, there were five candidates each from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and one from the Janata Dal (Secular) and one Independent. As many as 185 women contested in this election. Voters have elected 12 women to the Karnataka Assembly polls, making this the highest tally since 1962, when 18 women were elected as MLAs.



The state has consistently failed to elect more than 10 women MLAs since 1989, despite an increase in the number of women contestants. Back in 1957, the first election to the Assembly of Mysore after the linguistic reorganisation of the state, 13 of the 24 contesting women made it to the Assembly. In 1962, 18 women made it to the state Assembly of the 30 who were in the fray. The two national parties, the BJP and Congress, had fielded 12 and 11 women candidates, respectively, in the 224 constituencies in this election. In 2018, the voters elected just 7 women, or 3.1 per cent of the 219 women contestants, to the state Assembly.



Manjula S from Mahadevapura, Shashikala Jolle from Nippani, Sharada Puryanaik from Shivamogga Rural, Bhagirathi Murulya from Sullia, and Jyothi Ganesh from Tumkur City won on a BJP ticket. Among the winning Congress candidates were Laxmi Hebbalkar from Belgaum Rural, Soumya Reddy from Jayanagar, Roopa Kala M from Kolar Gold Fields, Nayana Motamma from Mudigere, and Kaneez Fathima from Gulbarga Uttar.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing Karnataka elections: Congress registers big gains in most regions BJP faces Karnataka assembly election loss ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls Karnataka elections: Congress wins 67% seats where youth are a majority Karnataka elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success #PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka