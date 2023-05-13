close

Karnataka Elections Live Result

Party20182023 Wins + LeadsGains/Losses
BJP 1040-104
INC 800-80
JD(S) 370-37
OTHS 30-3
0 / 224 Majority : 113
BJP 0
INC 0
JD(S) 0
OTHS 0
Source : TV

Karnataka poll results 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes for 224 seats begins

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka registered a "record" turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10

Image
polls, elections, voting

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 10

The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S) underway. Political parties await with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung assembly.
No article available in this category.

Topics : Karnataka polls Karnataka elections BJP Janata Dal (Secular) Congress Politics Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 13 2023 | 6:39 AM IST

Karnataka poll results 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes for 224 seats begins

