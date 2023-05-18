Home / Elections / Karnataka Elections / Karnataka's secure future, people's welfare top priority: Shivakumar

Karnataka's secure future, people's welfare top priority: Shivakumar

"Karnataka's secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that"

IANS Bengaluru
Karnataka's secure future, people's welfare top priority: Shivakumar

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The designated Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the state's secure future and people's welfare were his top priorities.

Taking to social media, Shivakumar, who was vying for the post of Chief Minister, announced, "Karnataka's secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."

Shivakumar also shared a picture with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and designated CM Siddaramaiah. The picture showed all three leaders raising their hands and expressing solidarity.

The designated Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said soon after the announcement by the Congress, that "Our hands will remain united to protect the interests of Kannada people."

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party will work like a one family to fulfil all guarantees assured by the party. "The government will also ensure pro-people, transparent and corruption free administration," Sidddaramaiah said.

--IANS

mka/dpb

 

Also Read

Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Himachal Pradesh new CM and Dy CM to be sworn-in on Dec 11: Kharge

To probe audio recording's credibility: Bommai on Kharge assassination plot

Kharge to meet key leaders to check Congress' Karnataka poll preparedness

97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records

Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM with DKS as his deputy: Congress

Decision on appointment of CM of K'taka in a day or two: Cong leader Khera

Shivakumar to reach Delhi for next Karnataka CM talks, says won't backstab

Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today

Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnatakaCongress

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story