Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Early trends show Congress in lead

The results for 140 Assembly constituencies of Kerala will be announced on Monday. Counting of votes started at 8 am.

The result will determine whether the the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) returns for a third consecutive term or the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages a comeback after 2016. Early trends by 9.30 am showed that Congress was leading on 34 seats, while CPI(M) was leading on 18 seats in Kerala. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was leading on 11 seats in the state in the initial rounds of counting. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading on only one seat in Kuthuparamba in Kerala in early trends.

Kerala elections: What did the exit polls predict? Exit polls predicted the return of the UDF, which lost power in Kerala in 2016. The state's majority mark is 71 seats. CATCH KERALA ELECTION RESULTS 2026 LIVE The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been ruling the state for the last two terms. Why is this election significant for Left politics? If the Congress-led coalition comes back to power in Kerala, this will be the first time since 1977 that there will not be any communist government in any state in the country. After the CPI(M) lost West Bengal in 2011 and Tripura in 2018, Kerala has been the last Left bastion in the country.