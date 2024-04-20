Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 79.77% voter turnout in Sikkim Assembly elections, 80% on lone LS seat

The counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly elections will be taken up on June 2 and that for the Lok Sabha election on June 4

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
The Sikkim Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 79.77 per cent while the polling figure for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state was 80.03, officials said on Saturday.

Voting for the 32 Assembly segments and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state was held on Friday. The election officials had given a voter turnout figure of 67.95 per cent after 5 pm on Friday.

The final voter turnout figure for the Sikkim Assembly election is 79.77 per cent which was an improvement by one per cent from 78.63 per cent in 2019 assembly polls, they said.

The Himalayan state has 4.64 lakh voters.

Yoksom-Tashiding assembly constituency registered the highest voter turnout at 85.37 per cent, while Gangtok (BL) assembly constituency witnessed the lowest turnout at 63.66 per cent.
 

As many as 20 assembly constituencies recorded voter turnout at 80 per cent or more, while 10 other assembly constituencies saw polling between 70 and 79 per cent.

The voter turnout for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim was 80.03 per cent which is a shade lower than 81.41 per cent in 2019, officials added.

A total of 146 candidates, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling, former India Football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies.

Tamang and Chamling are contesting from two assembly constituencies each.

The counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly elections will be taken up on June 2 and that for the Lok Sabha election on June 4.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

