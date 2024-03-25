Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / AAP launches social media campaign for 'saving' Constitution, democracy

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi addressed a press conference here to launch the social media "DP (display picture) campaign", urging people to join in

She claimed the ED could not produce even "one Paisa" of evidence despite its two-year-long probe into the alleged excise scam. (Photo: PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a social media campaign asking people to support it for saving the constitution and democracy in the country.

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi addressed a press conference here to launch the social media "DP (display picture) campaign", urging people to join in.

She said that all AAP leaders and volunteers will change their profile picture on X, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media accounts with the new one showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars captioned "Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal".

Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate without any evidence just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Atishi said.

She claimed the ED could not produce even "one Paisa" of evidence despite its two-year-long probe into the alleged excise scam.

She alleged that the BJP and Modi want to crush Kejriwal and added that the AAP was waging a battle against "dictatorship" in the country.

She urged people to join the social media DP campaign of the party saying saving the democracy and the Constitution was not just Kejriwal's fight.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government on Thursday last week. He is in custody of the agency till March 28.

