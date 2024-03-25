Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections: Fracas between DMK, AIADMK over filing nominations

Lok Sabha elections: Fracas between DMK, AIADMK over filing nominations

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the seat Paul Kanakaraj alleged he was not allowed inside the office when he came to submit his nomination papers

Representative image | Several candidates filed their nominations today including PMK's Sowmya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran (Coimbatore) and DMK's K E Prakash (Erode).
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A noisy argument broke out between the office bearers of the AIADMK and DMK here on Monday when both sides demanded that the election officer accept the nomination of their candidate first.

The quarrel unfolded in front of the returning officer for the Chennai North constituency when Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar urged the official to accept their party's nomination first.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

'Royapuram' Mano and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy are the nominees of the AIADMK and DMK respectively in Chennai North constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the seat Paul Kanakaraj alleged he was not allowed inside the office when he came to submit his nomination papers.

Several candidates filed their nominations today including PMK's Sowmya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran (Coimbatore) and DMK's K E Prakash (Erode).

In Virudhunagar constituency, DMDK's Vijaya Prabhakaran and BJP's Radhika Sarathkumar filed their papers.

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

AIADMK names nominees for all 32 LS seats, set to fight in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK chief Palaniswami slams ruling DMK govt over Cauvery water issue

BJP attacks 'INDIA' bloc over DMK minister's remarks against PM Modi

Election latest: Cong drops 'pro-BJP' Jaipur nominee, Kangana on poll debut

Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Cong after wife fails to get LS ticket

LS elections: Kangana to Varun Gandhi, key highlights of BJP's 5th list

People fed up with BJP, its hollow promises, says SP leader Shivpal Yadav

LIVE: Kejriwal will become more dangerous after arrest, says Sanjay Raut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AIADMKLok Sabha electionsDMKBJP

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story