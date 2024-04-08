Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Ahead of LS elections, AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign

Ahead of LS elections, AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign

As part of the campaign, Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates

AAP leaders protest CM Kejriwal's arrest | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP on Monday launched a "Jail ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign to seek public support for the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Kejriwal was arrested as part of a big conspiracy. It is the first time that a sitting chief minister has been arrested during the Lok Sabha polls. We are launching the campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' and we want you to empower Kejriwal."
 

As part of the campaign, Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai asked people to respond to "dictatorship" with their votes.
 


AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was released on bail in the same case last week, urged people to recall Kejriwal's face when they go to vote.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress.

The AAP has fielded candidates on four seats -- New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The Congress is contesting the remaining three seats.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentLok Sabha electionsElection campaignEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

