Amid rising menace of deepfakes during elections, focus back on guardrails

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India have encountered a new challenge beyond the sweltering heatwaves — deepfake videos.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested additional time to cooperate with Delhi Police regarding their investigation into a "deepfake video" involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This video allegedly depicts Shah saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposes reservations.

Simultaneously, the Delhi High Court is on Thursday set to address a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the circulation of deepfake videos during the elections.

Although precise figures are elusive, there is a perceived surge in electoral deepfakes.





ALSO READ: Delhi Police summons Telangana CM in Amit Shah's doctored video case "Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning have made it easier for anyone proficient in digital tools to create convincing deepfake content," said Akshay Garkel, partner of Cyber and IT Risk at Grant Thornton Bharat.

He noted that fake content creation has risen across various motivations, from personal grudges to political subterfuge.

Pawan Prabhat, co-founder of Shorthills AI, underscored the role of emerging technologies like Sora, EMO, and Vasa-1 in producing "convincing" deepfakes.

"This surge is especially evident this year because of elections taking place in major democracies like India and the United States, as well as in other countries globally," he said.

Despite the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issuing an AI-specific advisory earlier this year, concerns remain regarding the misuse of AI tools to sway voters among the 900 million internet users in India.

Existing Indian laws offer some recourse against deepfakes, with provisions under the Information Technology Rules 2021 addressing dissemination and impersonation on social media platforms.

"Rules 3(1)(b)(v) and 3(1)(b)(vi) impose obligations on intermediaries (such as social media platforms) to inform their users not to disseminate 'misinformation' or content that is 'patently false and untrue or misleading' or content which 'impersonates another person'," explained Ranjana Adhikari, partner at IndusLaw.

Rule 3(2)(b) of the act states that social media platforms must take down content which is like impersonation, including artificially morphed images of an individual, within 24 hours of the receipt of a complaint.

However, legal experts advocate for specific legislation targeting the deepfake creation ecosystem to address its societal impact comprehensively.

"Legislation targeting the deepfake creation ecosystem will act as a deterrent while providing a legal recourse for victims, thereby enabling a comprehensive approach to combating the issue," Garkel said.

Santosh Jinugu, partner at Deloitte India, said, "Establishing regulations around deepfakes in India is crucial to safeguarding individuals, businesses, and societal integrity from the potential harms and misuses of this technology."

Experts also suggested that raising public awareness and collaboration between government agencies, technology firms, and research institutions is imperative to tackling this issue.

Some also advocated self-verification and restraint.

Prabhat said that eliminating these videos completely is "tough". "But we can be careful about what we believe. It is best to trust news from big, reliable sources."