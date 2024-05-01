Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: EC says its focus on vulnerable tribal groups bearing dividends

LS polls: EC says its focus on vulnerable tribal groups bearing dividends

Setting up polling booths in previously-inaccessible areas has led to a large-scale inclusion of the PVTGs, the EC said in a statement

During a special summary revision to update the electoral rolls, special outreach camps were held across specific states with a PVTG population. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission said on Wednesday its efforts over the last two years to include the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in the electoral process have started showing results.

The poll panel said members from these communities participated enthusiastically in voting in the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha election and pointed out that the Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar voted for the first time in a parliamentary election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India has 8.6 per cent tribal population, including 75 groups that come under the PVTG category.

Setting up polling booths in previously-inaccessible areas has led to a large-scale inclusion of the PVTGs, the EC said in a statement.

In the last 11 state Assembly polls, there were around nine lakh eligible voters from 14 PVTGs. "The commission's special efforts ensured 100 per cent enrolment of PVTGs in those states," the poll authority said.

In the last two years since he took over as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar has been emphasising on a greater participation of the PVTGs in the electoral process, an EC official said.

Kumar has personally directed the state chief electoral officers and district election officers concerned to make sure that special campaigns and registration drives are launched to register the PVTGs in the electoral rolls as a first step for their inclusion, the official pointed out.

During a special summary revision to update the electoral rolls, special outreach camps were held across specific states with a PVTG population.

Also Read

PM Modi to release Rs 540 cr of Rs 4,700 cr-worth tribal outreach projects

What is the PM Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission?

TMSEp565: Extension of PMGKAY, Subrata Roy, primary market, PMPVTG Mission

310 districts in 28 states, UTs highly vulnerable under NICRA: ICAR report

PM Modi launches Rs 24,000-cr scheme for vulnerable tribal groups' welfare

Lok Sabha polls 2024: After Nadda, PM Modi to campaign in Odisha on May 6

LS polls 2024: TV actor Rupali Ganguly, astrologer Ameya Joshi join BJP

Does being part of Modi's 'political family' guarantee protection: Rahul

Congress tried to defame Indian culture, civilisation: UP CM Adityanath

Cong promise of Rs 400/day national minimum wage is real '400 paar': Ramesh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsTribals

First Published: May 01 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story