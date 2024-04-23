Are BJP, Congress serious about the fiscal autonomy of gram panchayats?

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress promised to give more resources to the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) though their language differs in respective manifestos.

While the BJP promised to enhance fiscal autonomy and sustainability for PRIs, the Congress commended itself for the 73rd amendment. The Congress vowed to urge the states to implement these provisions, ensuring the devolution of funds, functions, and functionaries to these institutions in both letter and spirit.

The amendment, which came into effect in April 1993, empowered the state governments to take the necessary steps for the formalisation of the gram panchayats and help them operate as units of self-governance.



The Congress manifesto also talked about devolving funds, functions and functionaries to municipalities for which it brought about the 74th amendment.

The main opposition party also promised to build a consensus on transferring some items in the Concurrent List to the State List under the seventh schedule of the Constitution.

So far as PRIs are concerned, they are heavily dependent on grants from the Centre and the states to carry out their functions. These institutions receive these grants on the recommendations of the union finance commission and the state finance commissions and under specific schemes.

The own tax revenues (OTRs) of the panchayats are generated by imposing local taxes, particularly property tax or land revenue or building tax, professional and trade taxes. Own non-tax revenues could be fees, and charges on various activities.



These OTRs constituted just one per cent of their revenue receipts for the past three years till 2022-23, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on finances of PRIs. Similarly, non-tax revenues accounted for a bit over three per cent of their revenue receipts over these years.

It is the grants which provide the overwhelming resources to PRIs. These represented over 95 per cent of revenue receipts of PRIs during 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. Particularly the grants from the Centre provided 77-80 per cent of revenue receipts to these institutions over these years, with the state grants constituting about 15-18 per cent of these receipts.



The paucity of funds to PRIs could be gauged from the fact that their revenue receipts did not even constitute just 0.13 to 0.21 per cent of the size of our economy during the three years cited above.





Deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia suggests devolving central taxes to PRIs. He prescribes keeping part of the central taxes aside for these institutions and then sharing them between the union government and the states.



“This relates to the issue of devolution. It means giving money down to the panchayat level. But this has to be accompanied by also providing power to spend this money. Panchayat should be able to control the money they spend. The devolution therefore has to be of all the three Fs – Function, Functionaries and Finances,” Ahluwalia said.

Citing an example, he says if a teacher is hired by the central government but paid by the panchayat through the amount devolved, it may not count as devolution because the teacher knows that the panchayat concerned does not have the power to hire and fire.



The ability to hire has to be delegated to the panchayats, so that they have some executive power transferred to them, he suggests.

“India has the lowest decentralisation of finance among the emerging economies. In China, 50 per cent of what is spent at the district level is at the discretion of the district authority. It has also helped them produce good quality politicians,” Ahluwali points out.

Govinda Rao, a member of the 14th finance commission and fiscal expert, does not think that either the BJP or the Congress understand the ‘real problem’ of PRIs. He says the item number five of the State List says that the responsibility of the local self government is that of the state governments.



The 73rd amendment carried out by the Congress government introduced the 11th schedule of the Constitution. The schedule has 29 items such as agriculture, land improvement, minor irrigation, animal husbandry which the state government may devolve to PRIs.

Rao says it is entirely up to the state government to devolve all or may not devolve at all these functions to PRIs or it may devolve some other functions to these institutions.

Pointing out that the basic principle of the implementation of decentralisation is that there should be clarity in assignment, he wonders where is this clarity? “Each state government devolves whatever it likes,” he says.



There is no taxing power given to PRIs under Schedule 11 even as the state governments have traditionally been asking panchayats to levy some taxes and fees, says Rao. Even there, whatever changes panchayats want to make in these taxes have to be approved by the respective state government, he says.

“When there is no clarity in their tax powers, there is no clarity in their expenditure functions, there is no link between revenue and expenditure decisions, the basic principle of fiscal decentralisation is violated,” Rao says.

If political parties want to give fiscal autonomy to PRIs, they have to amend the Constitution and take it out of the state schedule and create a separate schedule for the local bodies, Rao says adding this will bring in some clarity.



“This (fiscal autonomy to PRIs) is only for talk. Giving money from the Central government or the state government is not decentralisation,” Rao says.

The local body which wants to deliver more public services has to raise taxes from its people. "It is not that the national taxpayer will pay for their problem. I call it a birth defect of the 73rd amendment," Rao asserts.

From Concurrent to State list

The Congress manifesto says that the party, if voted to power, will review the distribution of legislative fields in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and build a consensus on transferring some fields from List III (Concurrent List) to List II (State List).



PDT Achary, former secretary general of the Lok Sabha secretariat, says the Congress should have specified which areas would be transferred to the State list from the Concurrent list. “Without specifying you are neither here nor there,” he opines.

He says topicality suggests that education and laws relating to marriage and divorce etc should be transferred from the Concurrent list to the state list. Similarly, family laws such as those relating to marriage and divorce, adoption, wills should be transferred to the State list from the Concurrent due to the talk of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The BJP has promised to bring in UCC in its manifesto.



Achary explained that any such bill to transfer part of the items in the Concurrent list to the State list has to be passed by half of the total strength of each house and two-third of those present and voting. Besides, half of the states need to give their assent, he explains the procedure.

Rao says Congress’ promise of shifting some items from the Concurrent to the State list is a meaningless statement.

“You have functions in the state list. But if you start a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for areas covered in the state list, the union government intrudes into the state list,” he argues. He recalls that it was found by the 14th Finance Commission that the union government spent on the state list items from 2002 to 2005 and 2010 to 2012 increased from 13 per cent to 20 per cent.