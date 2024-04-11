2024 Lok Sabha elections: BJD fields 33% women and 38% turncoats

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday announced the name of Lekhasri Samantsinghar, a prominent face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the media and a fierce critic of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as its candidate for the Balasore Lok Sabha (LS) constituency.

The LS ticket to Lekhasri ensured that the BJD walked the talk of giving 33 per cent reservation for women candidates. It had fielded women on a third of Odisha’s 21 LS seats in 2019 as well. Interestingly, the party also allocated eight, or 38 per cent, of its LS tickets to turncoats from the BJP and the Congress.

Odisha will vote for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously, in four phases, beginning May 13. While the BJD and the BJP have declared candidates for all the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the Congress has announced nominees only for the seats that are going to polls in the fourth and fifth phases. All the parties are yet to complete their list for Assembly constituencies.

In the 2019 elections, the BJD had bagged 12 LS seats, the BJP won 8 and the Congress managed just one.

Party-hopping gathered pace after the BJD-BJP re-alliance talks failed. Among prominent names who first switched sides to the BJP were Pradeep Panigrahy, a sitting legislator who was expelled by the BJD over anti-party activities, and Prashant Jagdev, the ruling party MLA who was suspended for ploughing into a crowd of protestors comprising BJP workers. Other BJD leaders who followed suit included former BJD legislators Debasis Nayak, Prashant Jagdev, and Arabinda Dhali, actor-turned-politicians Anubhav Mohanty, Sidhant Mohapatra, Akash Das Nayak, and Arindam Ray.

Senior journalist Sandeep Mishra said the BJD had given tickets to several turncoats apparently because it had not adequately groomed potential candidates from within the party for parliamentary polls. “Its focus understandably has been on the Assembly elections and, in the process it has not done enough exercise on the LS nominees, forcing it to go for new faces, including at places turncoats. It has also felt compelled to accommodate new entrants, especially party-hoppers, who must have been given some kind of an assurance for ticket before embracing the BJD,” Mishra said.

While Lekhasri, who quit the BJP and joined the BJD on Sunday, is pitted against former Union minister and sitting MP Pratap Sarangi in Balasore, the Berhampur seat is witnessing a showdown between party-hoppers. Bhrugu Baxipatra, a former BJP leader who recently switched to the BJD, will compete against Panigrahy, a sitting legislator and expelled BJD leader. In 2019, Baxipatra had unsuccessfully contested from Berhampur on a BJP ticket.

In Kendrapara, former Congress legislator Anshuman Mohanty, who joined the BJD in February, will face off against BJP's Baijayant Jay Panda, who had quit the ruling BJD in 2018. Panda had lost to BJD's Anubhav Mohanty in 2019.

The BJD has fielded former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi from Nabarangpur, the seat he won in 2014 on a Congress ticket. Majhi had joined the BJD in 2021.

Manmath Routray, son of Congress MLA Suresh Routray, is contesting against BJP sitting MP Aparajita Sarangi in Bhubaneswar. The BJD has announced the name of Surendra Singh Bhoi, who quit the Congress after 38 years, for Balangir constituency. Bhoi is pitted against sitting MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) and actor-turned-politician Manoj Mishra (Congress).