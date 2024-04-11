Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Bijnor's electoral journey: From BSP's legacy to 2024 three-cornered battle

Bijnor's electoral journey: From BSP's legacy to 2024 three-cornered battle

The history of Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency is intertwined with the rise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its party chief Mayawati

Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase on April 19.

The history of Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency is intertwined with the rise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its party chief Mayawati. In 2019, Malook Nagar won the seat for the BSP thirty years after Mayawati debuted in the Lok Sabha from the constituency in 1989.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, two interesting Lok Sabha bypolls had preceded Mayawati’s 1989 success from Bijnor. In 1985, a bypoll was held for the Bijnor seat after the passing away of Congress MP Girdhari Lal. The Congress fielded debutante Meira Kumar, who had quit the Indian Foreign Service to follow her father, former deputy Prime Minister and most prominent Scheduled Caste leader, Jagjivan Ram, in politics. Kumar struggled to beat Lok Dal’s Ram Vilas Paswan, at the time a two-term former MP from Bihar’s Hajipur, by less than 6,000 votes.
Mayawati, who could not contest on her party’s symbol as the BSP was still unrecognised, trailed at number three but gnawed into the Congress support base, securing 61,000 votes. Paswan and Mayawati punctured Kumar’s ambitions of becoming Jagjivan Ram’s legatee in UP.

Two years later, in 1987, Congress’s Ram Singh won in a Lok Sabha bypoll from the Hardwar seat. Mayawati was the runner-up, losing by nearly 14,000 votes. Paswan was pushed to number four. More embarrassingly, he forfeited his deposit and ambitions to emerge a leader of UP’s Dalits.

In 1991, Mayawati lost from Bijnor to a BJP candidate. She also lost from Bulandshahr and Haridwar. However, the BSP was part of the coalition government in Lucknow two years later, and Mayawati became the state’s chief minister in 1995. The BSP’s rise in UP contributed to the Congress’s decline in India’s most populous state. For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has left the seat for ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to contest in a three-cornered fight against the Samajwadi Party and BSP.

Also Read

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Mayawati's party releases 4th list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

Don't be swayed by Congress' caste-census demand: Mayawati in MP

Lok Sabha elections: SP, Congress to focus on Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh

Farmers asking for MSP, youngsters want jobs, but no one listening: Rahul

BJP doesn't discriminate between Hindus and Muslims, says Rajnath Singh

Why are country's borders shrinking: SP Chief Akhilesh hits out at BJP

Maha Congress could have bagged better deal for LS seats: Varsha Gaikwad

We'll back only those leaders who genuinely support Maratha quota: Jarange

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MayawatiBijnoreBSPnational politicsLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story