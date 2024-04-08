Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP backstabs those who help it in times of need, says Aaditya Thackeray

Addressing a rally for his party's Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Dina Patil, Thackeray said the BJP betrayed the Shiv Sena by contesting the 2014 Assembly polls

The BJP betrays those who help it in times of need, claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday.

Addressing a rally for his party's Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Dina Patil, Thackeray said the BJP betrayed the Shiv Sena by contesting the 2014 Assembly polls alone despite the two parties having a several decade long alliance.

"Despite this, we remained the BJP's ally. It again betrayed us in 2019 and we accepted support from the Congress and NCP. The BJP then broke our party to form government (in 2022). The BJP deceives those who support it," Thackeray claimed.

The BJP government at the Centre arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to muzzle the voice of the opposition but it is going to repent since people are upset, he added.

