Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids: Akhilesh Yadav

"The government has made extortion strategies, and now with the electoral bonds it has been proven that no one could have done extortion the way the BJP has done," said Yadav

Yadav accused the BJP government of manipulating the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to solicit donations, which subsequently led to halted investigations | File image | . (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stated on Tuesday that the electoral bond issue has exposed the BJP's extortion tactics, alleging that the saffron party engages in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids.

"The government has made extortion strategies, and now with the electoral bonds it has been proven that no one could have done extortion the way the BJP has done," said Yadav.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He went on to express confidence that the BJP will be ousted in the Lok Sabha elections, thereby safeguarding democracy.

The SP leader criticized the BJP for allegedly indulging in extortion under the guise of donations and misusing central agencies. He emphasised, "The public will vote against the BJP due to injustice, atrocities, price rises, unemployment... The BJP misused constitutional institutions. It engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids."

Yadav accused the BJP government of manipulating the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to solicit donations, which subsequently led to halted investigations.

"The BJP government sends the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), collect donations and then investigations get halted," he said.

He added that electoral bonds are nothing but a way to extort money, adding to which he said, "The government is weakening the institutions and which will consequently weaken the democracy."

He lashed out saying that the loans are not being given to small businessmen, but they forgive 15 lakh crores of big industrialists.

He even cautioned party workers and leaders to be on guard and alert against the BJP and to remain vigilant during the elections.

On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav skipped the mega rally of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai. The mega rally was organised at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to mark the end of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 63-day-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, the SP chief expressed his inability to participate in the conclusion ceremony of the Yatra due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule and his preoccupation with the preparations for the upcoming nomination process, which will commence on March 20.

The SP Chief also praised the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in his letter.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin, Uddhav Thackrey, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several others, posed together, showcasing the 'unity' in the alliance, at the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 87 cr

Here's a look at top Opposition leaders challenging PM Modi in LS polls

LS polls: BJP will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says Gajendra Shekhawat

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

LS polls: Cong holds CEC meeting, finalises candidates for 12 Bengal seats

Nominations for first phase of Lok Sabha polls in UP to begin on March 20

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electoral BondLok Sabha electionsAkhilesh YadavBJP

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story