BJP holds meeting to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha polls of Uttar Pradesh

Keen on a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting at the party headquarters to discuss the party's strategy and preparations in the state which sends the highest number of MPs in Lok Sabha.

The meeting was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

Addressing a mega rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have already made up their minds to send BJP candidates to the Lower House from all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP won 62 seats. The BSP, then in alliance with the SP, won 10 seats, and the SP won five seats.

Significantly, PM Modi had set an ambitious target of all 80 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh as part of his quest to take the NDA '400 paar' (beyond 400) while terming the united Opposition as dynastic and corrupt.

"This time, Modi is giving you all the guarantee of saturation of all benefits (under central schemes). I can say with full confidence that UP has decided to give all 80 seats to Modi. This means that 100 per cent (all) seats in UP will be with the NDA," he said at Karakhiyaon in Varanasi.