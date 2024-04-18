Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP instigated violence during Ram Navami celebrations in WB, says Mamata

BJP instigated violence during Ram Navami celebrations in WB, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP instigated violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Raiganj (WB)
Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
She claimed that the violence in Murshidabad district was "pre-planned" and accused the saffron party of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A blast happened near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area on Wednesday, injuring a woman, police said.

"Everything was pre-planned. The DIG of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) can carry out violence," she said at an election rally in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

The chief minister also claimed that goons associated with the BJP roughed up police personnel in the district.

The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession in Rejinagar area of the district.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalBJPRam Navami clashes

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

