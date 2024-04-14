BJP manifesto 2024: UCC to Ayushman Bharat, here are the key announcements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While announcing the key promises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "Sankalp Patra" focuses on empowering women, poor, youth and farmers.

He said that the focus is on dignity and quality of life. "This Sankalp Patra focuses on both quantity and quality of opportunities," PM Modi said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In its Sankalp Patra, the party promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code if voted to power. BJP would also introduce "One Nation, One Election" and "Common Electoral Roll".

It said that 2025 would be declared the "Janjatiya Gaurav" year. Moreover, if the BJP is voted to power this year, the free ration scheme will be expanded.

PM Modi said that the BJP would bring every Indian citizen over the age of 70 years under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, offering free health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh. He also said that the new Jan Aushadhi Kendras would be opened.

"The biggest concern of the elderly is how they will afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the 'Sankalp' that every individual above 70 years of age will be brought under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana," he said.

Modi also said that the transgender community would also be brought under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Modi said that the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme would continue in the next five years as well. BJP would introduce "Rashtriya Sahkariti Niti" to make India a global nutrition hub with a focus on millet.

Modi also announced that they would double the loan ceiling under the PM Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh earlier. "I am confident that this will be used as a new strength towards building the kind of ecosystem that is required for the era of Industry 4.0," he said.

He added that the party will also focus on expanding PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Modi also said that if voted to power, the BJP will construct 30 million new homes.

The BJP also announced that it would now focus on providing gas connections to all houses in the country.

In the manifesto, the party announced that to date, 10 million women have become "lakhpati". It promised to take this number to 30 million in the next term.

Moreover, 2025 will be celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. To encourage the research on Tribal communities, a Digital Janjatiya Kala Academy would be established.

BJP also said that it would focus on the treatment of cervical cancer, breast cancer and osteoporosis, among other ailments. In its manifesto, the party also said that India would offer official certification for Yoga to people from other countries.

The manifesto also said a feasibility study would be conducted for a bullet train corridor in North, South, and East India. Moreover, truck drivers would be given modern facilities on the highways.

Before unveiling the BJP manifesto, the party's national president, JP Nadda, highlighted its key achievements in the last ten years, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the abolition of triple talaq.