Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP fields Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil: See full 5th LS candidate list

BJP fields Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil: See full 5th LS candidate list

The party has dropped its Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi and replaced him with ex-Congress MP Jitin Prasada

Kangana Ranaut
Mohammad Anab New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Sunday. The party announced candidates for 111 Lok Sabha seats in its new list. 

Interestingly, the party has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil from Mandi and Meerut seat respectively for the upcoming general election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Ranaut is a popular Bollywood actress while Govil played the role of Lord Ram in the popular TV series, Ramayan. 



Also, the party has dropped its Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi and replaced him with ex-Congress MP Jitin Prasada. However, Varun Gandhi's mother Maneka Gandhi is again nominated from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh have been dropped while Dharmendra Pradhan has been fielded from Sambalpur constituency.


The saffron party has decided to nominated industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal who joined the party today itself.

Newly-turned BJP member Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand) while ex-Union minister and Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde has been dropped this time.

The party's popular spokesperson Sambit Patra will again contest from Odisha's Puri seat, which he lost in the previous Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile for Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seats, the saffron party named MLA Ram Satpute for the Solapur (Scheduled Caste) LS seat and retained MP Sunil Mendhe from Bhandara-Gondiya.

The ruling party also announced the name of Ashok Nete from Gadchiroli-Chimur.
 
Satpute, the MLA from Malshiraj in Solapur, will take on the Congress' Praniti Shinde, a three-time legislator and daughter of former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

LIVE: BJP releases new list for LS; Kangana Ranaut, Naveen Jindal nominated

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Naveen Jindal joins BJP, says wants to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat'

LS polls: Mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP on March 25

BJP attacks 'INDIA' bloc over DMK minister's remarks against PM Modi

Over 1,500 poll code violation complaints from Raj registered on cVigil app

David vs Goliath: Congress fields rookie against BJP stalwart in Indore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPLok Sabha

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story