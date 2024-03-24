BJP attacks 'INDIA' bloc over DMK minister's remarks against PM Modi

Accusing Tamil Nadu minister Anitha Radhakrishnan of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP lashed out at the INDIA bloc on Sunday, saying the conscience of the opposition alliance "is dead".

K Annamalai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president, alleged that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their "uncouth behaviour" and said his party would take up the matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police seeking the "strictest and immediate action" against Radhakrishnan.

Posting on 'X' a purported video clip of the DMK leader's remarks, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit alleged that Radhakrishnan "spoke disgustingly" about Modi in the presence of DMK MP K Kanimozhi and others who witnessed the "nauseating act", and alleged that it reflected the "vulgar political culture" of the ruling party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur strongly condemned Radhakrishnan's remarks against the prime minister and said there is no place for "such language" in democracy.

"When destruction befalls man, it is the conscience which dies first. The conscience of those in 'INDI alliance' is dead," Thakur told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

He said this clearly showed the "hatred" of the INDIA bloc against Modi.

"One of their ministers yesterday hurled dirty abuses at Prime Minister Modi, made derogatory comments against the prime minister using objectionable words, in the presence of a woman MP of the party," Thakur said.

"With Radhakrishnan's remarks, the total number of abuses hurled at Prime Minister Modi by the opposition leaders has reached 120," the BJP leader said.

"Every time they abused Modi ji, people of India showered that much more love on him," he said.

"They kept abusing Modi ji and Modi ji kept raising the stature of India. They hurl abuses one after another at Modi ji. But there is only love for Modi ji in the hearts of people," he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Tirupathi demanded that the minister be dismissed from his post and arrested.

"When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague," Annamalai said in his post on X.



