BJP's manifesto ignores unemployment, issues concerning farmers: Tejashwi

Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the BJP Lok Sabha manifesto "ignored" unemployment, issues concerning farmers and inflation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday BJP released the BJP Lok Sabha manifesto in the national capital in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Talking to reporters, he said, "There is no mention of jobs and employment anywhere in the BJP manifesto. There is no mention of reducing inflation, unemployment and poverty. There is nothing in the manifesto for 60 per cent youth of the country, 80 per cent farmers and villages of the country. They (BJP) ignored unemployment, issues concerning farmers and inflation in its manifesto. In fact...It proves that the BJP has nothing to offer people."
 

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "BJP's manifesto has exposed the mindset of its leaders towards backward and poor states. This party is not concerned about backward and poor statesThere is nothing in it for the development and upliftment of such states like Bihar.

"What happened about the special status to Biharwhat about the special package which we have been demanding for the overall development of Bihar? All the promises made by BJP leaders before the last Lok Sabha polls remained promises only.
 

Topics :BJPLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

