PM Modi cut off from citizens, their issues, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, claiming that he is completely cut off from people and their issues.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
The Congress leader also claimed that Modi enjoys so much power that those around him are scared to tell him the truth.

"Your biggest problem is inflation. I believe that Modiji is not able to understand that. When there is too much power, people do not tell the truth. Officers and colleagues are scared of telling him about the reality and then the individual gets cut off from people," Gandhi told a public meeting in Rajasthan's Jalore.

The rally was organised to garner support for Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress candidate from Jalore in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I really feel that Modi is now completely cut off from the people of the country," Gandhi said.
 

She said the rising inflation and unemployment are the two biggest problems facing the country right now but there is no one to listen.

"We also feel proud when events like the G20 Summit are held in India. But another reality is that poor people are suffering from the rising inflation and youngsters due to unemployment," the Congress general secretary said.

She claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not fighting against corruption. "Its claims are hollow. It only wants to gag the opposition," Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Jalore goes to polls on April 26.
 

Topics :Priyanka GandhiCongress

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

