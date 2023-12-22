Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP's national office-bearers hold two-day meet with eye on Lok Sabha polls

BJP's national office-bearers hold two-day meet with eye on Lok Sabha polls

J P Nadda chaired the meeting in which the party's various 'morcha' and state units shared details of their ongoing organisational exercises and would be given directions with an eye on the polls

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
A two-day meeting of BJP's national office-bearers began here on Friday as the ruling party took stock of its preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and chalked out its upcoming programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the meeting, which is also being attended by the party's state presidents.

BJP president J P Nadda chaired the meeting in which the party's various 'morcha' (wings) and state units shared details of their ongoing organisational exercises and would be given directions by senior leaders with an eye on the polls, sources said.

The ongoing 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', a flagship central government programme aimed at ensuring saturation coverage of its numerous welfare schemes, the results of the recent five assembly polls, and the party's nationwide plans on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are among the issues likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaNarendra ModiBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

