Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP's Sankalp Patra lacks plans for structural economic reforms, says Citi

BJP's Sankalp Patra lacks plans for structural economic reforms, says Citi

The general election starts on April 19 and will be held in seven stages until June 1, with the results expected on June 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda release the BJP's election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024 (PTI Photo)
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) skipped any reference to structural economic reforms, such as changes to labour and land laws, in its manifesto ahead of elections, Citi economists said in a note on Monday.

The BJP promised to create jobs, boost infrastructure and manufacturing and expand welfare programs such as low-ticket subsidised loans to small businesses if it wins a third term.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It could be a bit of a disappointment that the "big-bang" structural (but contentious) reforms of land, labor, agriculture, privatization, opening up to foreign investment etc did not find any mention in the manifesto," Citi economists Samiran Chakraborty and Babar Zaidi said, adding that these could be announced at a later stage.

The general election starts on April 19 and will be held in seven stages until June 1, with the results expected on June 4.

Modi is widely tipped to stay in power on the back of his 10-year record, which includes strong economic growth, infrastructure projects, welfare handouts and aggressive Hindu nationalism.

"At a broad level, the manifesto is more tilted towards continuity than change," Citi said.

The manifesto includes a strong infrastructure push, including building 28 kilometers per day (17.4 miles) of national highways, three new high-speed bullet trains and expanding the metro network.

"There is a definite aspiration in the manifesto towards making India a power to reckon with in global manufacturing," the economists said.

Also Read

From jobs to MSP, what has changed in Congress' manifesto from 2019

CEO's pay hiked to $26 mn in 2023, Citigroup says amid 20,000 job cuts plan

Will do a caste census and scrap Agnipath scheme: Congress in manifesto

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to launch Congress manifesto today

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala today

LS polls: PM Modi to address rallies in central and south Kerala today

BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign gets a big boost from western praise

BJP's manifesto a collection of jumlas, INDIA bloc will win: Congress

MCC nodal officer issues warning to Shashi Tharoor over 'unverified claims'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Citi BankLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaModi govtelection manifestoEconomic reforms

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story