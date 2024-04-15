MCC nodal officer issues warning to Shashi Tharoor over 'unverified claims'

Thiruvananthapuram MCC Nodal Officer on Sunday issued a stern warning to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for making "unverified allegations" against BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.



Shashi Tharoor allegedly made unverified accusations against Rajeev Chandrasekhar during an interview on a news channel, which is in contravention of the Model Code of Conduct, according to the Thiruvananthapuram Nodal Officer.

Tharoor claimed that Chandrasekhar was offering money to voters and religious leaders in exchange for votes.

"A Complaint was filed by JR Padmakumar, Election Legal Convenor, BJP before the DEO on April 6, alleging that Unsubstantiated accusations" were made by Sashi Tharoor in a "Meet the Candidate'Interview hosted by 24 News Channel. It was alleged that Sashi Tharoor accused Rajeev Chandrasekhar offering money to voters and religious leaders in exchange of vote. On April 8, another Complaint was filed by VV Rajesh, NDA Convenor, on the same subject matter. He has alleged that Statements made by Sashi Tharoor in the Interview was "Utterly false, Frivolous" and made to defame. Further, He submitted that Sashi Tharoor by making the impugned statement in the interview, has violated Rule 1(2), Rule 1(3) of the MCC and S.123(3) of the RP act," as per the Thiruvananthapuram MCC Nodal Officer.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections.



The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) lists out the dos and don'ts regarding general conduct, meetings, processions, the conduct of parties and their candidates on polling day, polling booths, observers, parties in power and guidelines on election manifestos.

Election in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies will be held on April 26.

Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala is being closely watched due to a high-profile contest between the Congress' Shashi Tharoor and the BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held across seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.