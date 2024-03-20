BJP taps McCann Worldgroup, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for election campaign

The creative responsibilities are expected to be divided between McCann Worldgroup-TAG, a subsidiary of McCann, and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. While these agencies take the lead, it remains uncertain whether other contenders like Ogilvy and Efficacy will also play a role in the campaign.

Apart from creative advertising, the BJP is also reportedly in the process of selecting independent agencies for data-driven tech, digital advertising, regional campaigns, outdoor advertising, influencer-led initiatives, and social media outreach. Additionally, the party's internal communication teams are actively involved in managing various aspects of the campaign.

Recent communication efforts included thousands of individual WhatsApp messages sent to citizens under the name Viksit Bharat Sampark, featuring a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the government's initiatives and seeking feedback from voters.

The Congress party, on the other hand, has entrusted DDB Mudra with leading its election campaign for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The BJP's expenditure was estimated at Rs 27,000 crore by the Centre for Media Studies for the 2019 general election.



India's voter base stands at 968 million voters, according to data from the Election Commission. This includes 18 million first-time voters, between the ages of 18 and 19.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 for 543 seats will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes are scheduled for June 4.

