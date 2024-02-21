Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP will win more than 10 LS seats in Telangana: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

BJP will win more than 10 LS seats in Telangana: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Earlier on February 11, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit announced 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra 'that will cover five regions in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The yatra commenced on February 20 and will culminate on March 1, the BJP said | (Photo: PTI)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Dr Pramod Sawant on Tuesday asserted that the party will win more than 10 seats in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"We are definitely going to win more than 10 (Lok Sabha) seats in Telangana, I can say this with a full guarantee. I can say with confidence that the people of Telangana have accepted the 'Modi Guarantee' and they have trust in it too," Goa CM told reporters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier on February 11, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit announced 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra 'that will cover five regions in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The yatra commenced on February 20 and will culminate on March 1, the BJP said.

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that through the Yatra, the party will reach one crore people.

"Vijay Sankalp Yatra will pass through all 17 parliament constituencies in the state. 33 districts and more than one crore people will be outreached," Kishan Reddy told ANI.

He said that the BJP will bag seats in double digits in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"We'll seek their support for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In Telangana, the BJP is contesting to win the election, including the Hyderabad seat of Asaduddin Owaisi. Our seats tally in Telangana will be in double digits," Reddy said.

There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The 17 constituencies in Telangana are Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secunderabad, Warangal and Zahirabad.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats respectively.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Investigation underway in murder of 4-yr old boy: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Nurturing thriving startup ecosystem is priority for Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

BJP suggests amending laws to hold simultaneous LS and Assembly polls

UP BJP set to hold meeting to chalk out Lok Sabha poll strategy today

Victory of voters: Sharad Pawar on SC ruling on his faction's name, symbol

Congress dismisses speculation of former MP CM Kamal Nath switching to BJP

Shubman Gill designated as 'state icon' for Lok Sabha polls: Punjab CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsPramod SawantBJPTelangana

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story