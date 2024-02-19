Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress dismisses speculation of former MP CM Kamal Nath switching to BJP

Congress dismisses speculation of former MP CM Kamal Nath switching to BJP

The assertion by Congress general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh came amid speculation that Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, a Lok Sabha MP, may cross over to the ruling BJP

An astute politician, Kamal Nath has worked with three generations of the Gandhi family. In 1979, then prime minister Indira Gandhi described him as her third son | Photo: PTI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
The Congress on Monday dismissed as "misinformation" the speculation over party leader Kamal Nath's possible switch to the BJP and asserted that the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister will participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

The assertion by Congress general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh came amid speculation that Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, a Lok Sabha MP, may cross over to the ruling BJP.

"Kamal Nath ji is a senior leader of our party. All these speculations have been made by the BJP and the media. I spoke to him yesterday and the day before yesterday also and we discussed the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Singh told reporters at the Congress headquarters here.

"I am going to Bhopal tomorrow and meetings are taking place with MLAs, various committees and MPs. Kamal Nath ji will also join those meetings and his suggestions for the yatra's passage will be taken note of. Kamal Nath will prominently participate in the Yatra in Madhya Pradesh," the Congress general secretary said.

Pressed further about the speculation that Nath and his son may cross over to the BJP, Singh reiterated that "all this is speculation" and alleged that the BJP always attempts to "spread wrong news and misinformation".

He said Kamal Nath will "100 per cent" participate in the Nyay Yatra when it enters the state later this month. "The preparations for the yatra are on, he (Nath) is participating in that," Singh said.

Asked about Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, Singh said he is an MP of the party and he will also participate in the yatra.

Kamal Nath arrived in Delhi on Saturday afternoon and during his brief interaction with reporters here, he asked them not to get excited. Asked if he was joining the BJP, Nath said, "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."

An astute politician, Kamal Nath has worked with three generations of the Gandhi family. In 1979, then prime minister Indira Gandhi described him as her third son.

Nath is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth. Also, Rahul Gandhi is understood to be upset with him since the Congress suffered a defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls late last year.

Nath was replaced as the Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the Assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

