BSP announces names of candidate for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal

A party meeting was held at Una recently where the names of the candidates were discussed and sent to the party high command for approval

State BSP chief Narayan Azad said his party would expose the "anti-Scheduled Caste stance" of both the BJP and the Congress and would contest the election on the plank of justice to the poor.
Press Trust of India Hamirpur (HP)
Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced its candidates for all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

State BSP chief Narayan Azad said his party would expose the "anti-Scheduled Caste stance" of both the BJP and the Congress and would contest the election on the plank of justice to the poor and scheduled castes and tribes.

He said that Anil Kumar will contest from the Shimla (Reserve) seat, Hem Raj will be the party candidate from the Hamirpur seat, while Prakash Chand Bhardwaj and Rekha Rani will contest from Mandi and Kangra seats respectively.

A party meeting was held at Una recently where the names of the candidates were discussed and sent to the party high command for approval.
 

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

