Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lawlessness prevailing in West Bengal under Mamata's rule: Rajnath Singh

Lawlessness prevailing in West Bengal under Mamata's rule: Rajnath Singh

"Goons are ruling the roost here and people are afraid," Singh claimed

He also said that people across the world were ashamed over the allegations of atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jalangi (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that lawlessness was prevailing in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation.

He said that despite the state having a woman chief minister, incidents like Sandeshkhali were taking place.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There is lawlessness in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee dispensation," Singh said, addressing an election rally here in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in favour of BJP candidate Gouri Shankar Ghosh.

He also said that people across the world were ashamed over the allegations of atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali.

Some local TMC leaders have been accused of committing sexual atrocities on women as well as grabbing land of villagers, including tribals, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

"Goons are ruling the roost here and people are afraid," Singh claimed.
 

Also Read

Veterans and Young Turks of TMC engage in war of words over age factor

Central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action: CM Mamata

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Will not allow implementation of CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee's health condition stable, doctors keeping close watch

Congress symbolises scams, terrorism and Naxalism, says UP CM Adityanath

BJP will get 'befitting reply', says Tejashwi on Hemant Soren's arrest

Uddhav will top survey about most worthless people in Maha, says Bawankule

Chandrababu hands over nomination forms to 161 candidates to represent TDP

Modi govt has to be removed to save railways: Rahul as he attacks Centre

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajnath SinghMamata Banerjee

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story