Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDI alliance's 'Ulgulan rally' in Ranchi today

Ahead of the remaining six phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024, senior leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are set to convene a mega rally at Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground on Sunday. The event, called the ‘Ulgulan (uprising) Nyay rally’, will be attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, along with other top leaders of the Opposition parties.

The rally, being held amid the Lok Sabha elections, would keep the focus on two key arrests – of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren and the AAP’s Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – two of the key faces of the INDIA bloc, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the last few months. Both Kejriwal and Soren have been taken into judicial custody. Their wives, Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren, among others, are also expected to address the rally.

'I don't think such a big rally would have ever taken place in Jharkhand,' JMM member of Parliament Dr Mahua Maji said as she arrived at the rally ground. “People are coming out in support of Hemant Soren; we are optimistic about the success of this rally,” she said.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: On the INDIA Alliance's rally, JMM MP Dr Mahua Maji says, "This is a big rally and I don't think such a big rally would have ever taken place in Jharkhand. People are coming out in support of Hemant Soren; we are optimistic about the success of this… pic.twitter.com/7oSsroMvlm April 21, 2024

On Saturday, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led central government’s “dictatorial” approach would be exposed at the rally, which he said would be a “historic event”. “We need to stop the dictatorship and save our democracy and the Constitution. Everyone knows what happened in Jharkhand and Delhi. We will expose the dictatorial approach of the Centre at the mega rally,” he said.

Jharkhand is scheduled to go to the polls from the fourth phase on April 13.

In neighbouring Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in Katihar to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Dulal Chand Goswami. Later, the senior BJP leader is expected to visit Assam, where two crucial seats in the Barak Valley are going to the polls in the second phase on April 26. Shah will conduct a roadshow in Silchar to support party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya from the Scheduled Caste (SC) -reserved constituency. He will be accompanied by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, The India Express reported.

“People are in favour of the INDIA bloc and I believe they will send me to Delhi as their representative. Amit Shah is welcome here, but I don’t think it will have a great impact,” Congress leader and party's candidate from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, Tariq Anwar said while speaking to ANI.



#WATCH | Katihar, Bihar: Congress leader and party's candidate from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, Tariq Anwar says, "Every election is a challenge, last time we were behind just by a few votes. If there have been any gaps, we will try not to repeat that. People are in favour of… pic.twitter.com/Tv1krG3TwN April 21, 2024

In West bengal, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public rallies in Murshidabad, Maldah Uttar, and Darjeeling today. In West bengal, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public rallies in Murshidabad, Maldah Uttar, and Darjeeling today.

Polling in Darjeeling is scheduled for April 26, while Murshidabad and Maldah Uttar will vote on May 7.



The first phase of voting recently concluded in the Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri parliamentary constituencies. The voter turnout was high in all three constituencies, with 75.54 per cent in Alipurduar, 77.73 per cent in Coochbehar, and 79.33 per cent in Jalpaiguri.

The remaining constituencies in West Bengal will vote on April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting is scheduled to be held on June 4.