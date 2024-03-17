Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cabinet sends Lok Sabha election dates to President Murmu for notification

Cabinet sends Lok Sabha election dates to President Murmu for notification

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 in 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
The government on Sunday is learnt to have initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadui Murmu.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 in 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

According to sources, the Cabinet meeting held this morning recommended to the President to issue the notifications for the different phases.

The EC sends the mandatory recommendation to the Union Law Ministry to notify the Lok Sabha election dates.

Under Section 14 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 the EC sends its recommendation to the government which requests the President to clear the notification of the poll dates. Based on the recommendation, the Law Ministry prepares a proposal for the Union Cabinet, which recommends to the President to approve the issuance of notifications for the different phases.

"...the President shall, by one or more notifications published in the Gazette of India on such date or dates as may be recommended by the Election Commission, call upon all Parliamentary constituencies to elect members (of Lok Sabha)...," reads the provision.

The EC's recommendation on issuance of notifications is routed through the Union Cabinet as the President works on the aid and advice of the Union Council of Ministers.

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

