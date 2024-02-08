'Cannot afford any further delays in decision-making': AAP to INDIA bloc

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections , the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its contenders for three seats in Assam, signalling its readiness to contest the polls independently, outside the INDIA alliance if necessary. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak expressed frustration over prolonged discussions with the INDIA bloc, urging the need for swift decisions in securing victory in the elections.

Addressing the media, Sandeep Pathak stated, "Talks with the INDIA alliance have been ongoing for months. We are growing weary of mere discussions. It's time to not just talk but also to contest and emerge victorious. We cannot afford to delay any further. We stand in solidarity with the INDIA alliance and hope that these three seats announced today will be allotted to the AAP."

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Pathak stressed the importance of time and strategy in the electoral process. "When aiming for victory through an alliance, time and strategy are crucial. We cannot afford further delays in decision-making. It's time to expedite all processes and take decisive actions," he asserted.

AAP's declaration of candidates for the Assam seats includes Manoj Dhanohar for Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary for Guwahati, and Rishi Raj for Sonitpur. Pathak expressed confidence in the maturity of the alliance and expressed hope that the INDIA bloc would endorse the AAP's candidates.

Pathak also called for urgency ahead of the polls, he said, "With time slipping away, the window for contesting the polls is narrowing. We must accelerate all proceedings. Talks have been ongoing for months, yet no concrete results have emerged. All decisions regarding the alliance must be made promptly," he urged.

The Congress and AAP party held a meeting on Monday to gear up for the elections, particularly in Delhi. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely stated at the time that the party was in the process of finalising a panel of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital.

