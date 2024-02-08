Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi not born in OBC family, misleading people: Cong's Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi not born in OBC family, misleading people: Cong's Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an Other Backward Class family, and he is misleading people by identifying himself as an OBC

Rahul Gandhi
Press Trust of India Jharsuguda (Odisha)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an Other Backward Class family, and he is misleading people by identifying himself as an OBC.

Gandhi, while making a brief speech here on the third and concluding day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Odisha, said Modi was born in a family that belonged to the general caste.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC. He was born in a family of the Teli caste, which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government's tenure in Gujarat in 2000. Therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth, the Congress MP asserted.

Gandhi also alleged that the prime minister does not shake hands with OBCs, but hugs billionaires.

Clad in a white t-shirt, the former Congress president resumed the yatra on Thursday from the Old Bus Stand here and moved towards Kissan Chowk in an open jeep. He was accompanied by AICC leader Ajoy Kumar and OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak.

The yatra will enter Chhattisgarh in the afternoon from Odisha.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

OBC leaders to look for ways to seek reservation in women's quota Bill: Uma

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP fields 29 OBC candidates, more likely to be added

Nyay Yatra to go on two-day break after Odisha-leg: Jairam Ramesh

J-K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha calls on Kashmiri Pandit youth to register as voters

Punjab's 'aam aadmi' most distressed in AAP regime, says SAD chief Badal

BJP failed to tackle inflation, jobs & farmers' issues: Maha Congress chief

'Outdated' Cong cannot question 'Modi's guarantees', says PM in Rajya Sabha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiOBC panelOBC reservationIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story