Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gets Z security after IB report

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar 's security cover has been upgraded to the 'Z' category, reported India Today, citing sources in the Union Home Ministry.

The Ministry has a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about Kumar, said the sources. Under Z-category security protocols, a comprehensive security detail has been deployed for the protection of Kumar. A total of 33 security personnel, including Central Reserve Police Force commandos, have been assigned to safeguard him.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This includes 10 armed guards stationed at Kumar's residence, six personal security officers providing round-the-clock protection, and 12 armed commandos working in three shifts to escort him. Additionally, two watchers per shift and three trained drivers are on standby to ensure Kumar's safety at all times.

The decision to upgrade Kumar's security status comes at a time of preparations for the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha elections starting April 19.

Rajiv Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, assumed office as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022. He was appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.