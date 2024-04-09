Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gets Z security after IB report

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gets Z security after IB report

Under Z-category protocols, a comprehensive security detail has been deployed for the protection of CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (PTI: Photo/Atul Yadav)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar's security cover has been upgraded to the 'Z' category, reported India Today, citing sources in the Union Home Ministry.

The Ministry has a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about Kumar, said the sources. Under Z-category security protocols, a comprehensive security detail has been deployed for the protection of Kumar. A total of 33 security personnel, including Central Reserve Police Force commandos, have been assigned to safeguard him.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This includes 10 armed guards stationed at Kumar's residence, six personal security officers providing round-the-clock protection, and 12 armed commandos working in three shifts to escort him. Additionally, two watchers per shift and three trained drivers are on standby to ensure Kumar's safety at all times.

The decision to upgrade Kumar's security status comes at a time of preparations for the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha elections starting April 19.

Rajiv Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, assumed office as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022. He was appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.

Also Read

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections: BJP CEC releases third list with 35 candidates

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

SC refuses to stay law excluding CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

AAP begins door-to-door campaign in Delhi under 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se'

Cong insulted Lord Ram by refusing invite for 'pran pratishta': PM Modi

LS polls: 1,210 candidates to contest across 13 states in phase two

LS elections: Women voters in Lakshadweep demand attention to basic issues

Sensex hits 75K in pre-election rally; on track to hit 81,000, charts say

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection newsElectionsRajiv KumarBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story