Cong fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa; Jawed to contest from Kishanganj

The Congress released its list of candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
The Congress Tuesday declared a list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Kishanganj and Katihar respectively and its Andhra Pradesh unit chief Y S Sharmila from Kadapa.

The party also fielded Union minister M M Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada.

The Congress released its list of candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal.

In Bihar, besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.

With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far is 228.

However, the suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli continues.

Topics :CongressLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

